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Super Eagles legend Kanu celebrates Arsenal’s Premier League title with emotional message

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:30 - 20 May 2026
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Nwankwo Kanu hailed Arsenal’s Premier League title victory
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Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu has described Arsenal’s Premier League title triumph as fully deserved after a difficult and demanding campaign.

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The former Nigerian international, who remains one of the most beloved African players in Arsenal history, expressed his joy after the North London club secured the league crown to cap off an impressive season under manager Mikel Arteta.

Nwankwo Kanu hails Arsenal’s Premier League title victory

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Kanu, a key member of Arsenal’s famous title-winning squads in 2002 and the historic “Invincibles” team of 2004, took to the social media platform X to congratulate the players and supporters.

“KAN U believe it??? Arsenal Forever. The Gunners worked so hard for this. Difficult but they fought. Very well deserved. Come on you gunners,” Kanu posted.

Kanu remains Arsenal icon

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Kanu enjoyed a memorable spell at Arsenal after joining the club from Inter Milan in 1999.

During his time at Highbury, the Nigerian striker became famous after he helped Arsenal win two Premier League titles and two FA Cups under legendary manager Arsène Wenger.

One of the most unforgettable moments of his Arsenal career came in 1999 when he scored a stunning hat-trick against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

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Kanu later became part of Arsenal’s iconic “Invincibles” squad that went unbeaten throughout the entire 2003/04 Premier League season.

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