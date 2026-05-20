The 22-Year Wait is Over! Inside the CHAOTIC reactions of Davido, Chiké, and 8 Nigerian celebs to Arsenal's title win

The international wires will give you the dry match stats from Manchester City's collapse. But if you want to know what a two-decade-long football drought ending actually feels like, you just need to look at the Nigerian entertainment circle.

Prominent Nigerian entertainment entities like Davido, Chiké, and DJ Cuppy flooded social media with chaotic celebrations after Manchester City’s decisive slip-up officially confirmed Arsenal as the 2025/2026 Premier League champions, ending a historic 22-year title drought.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While international sports desks are focusing on the tactical math in North London, a closer look at the digital trail shows that Nigerian pop culture has completely hijacked the championship narrative.

This belongs to all of us. pic.twitter.com/7cUNDp2KR5 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2026

🏆 ARSENAL ARE CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/l5GrveCpZg — Premier League (@premierleague) May 19, 2026

The Ultimate Nigerian Celebrity Gunner Tracker

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal are Premier League champions | X/Arsenal

Celebrity Entity Core X (Twitter) Reaction Fan Energy Level Davido (Musician) Renewed his Arsenal fan membership card Returnee Tony Elumelu (Entrepreneur) Posted a video of himself on a treadmill donning the Gunners jersey. Not too much talk. Executive Elegance Tiwa Savage (Musician) Posted a celebratory graphic of Arsenal Silent Warriors Odumodublvck (Musician) Hosted a giveaway immediately after Man City stumbled and shouted out Declan Rice. Global Flex with a little bit of final whistle chaos TG Omori (Video Director) Expressed disappointment in clear terms Premium tears. Already hate watching ahead of the UCL final DJ Cuppy (Philanthropist) Posted a celebratory tweet and attempted to renew her Arsenal fan membership card Ultimate Returnee with zero shame Odunlade Adekola (Actor) Whether his post was an incantation or a celebration, I'm not even sure. But it was celebratory drinks for 'Omoga'. Die-hard supporters' club Asisat Oshoala (Footballer) Posted a celebratory tweet Supporters' club Seun Kuti (Musician) Took to the streets and shared a video of himself on cloud nine. Final whistle chaos Chiké (Musician) The 'Boo of the boofull' could honestly not give a hoot about the online drama. Posted a celebratory video from his living room. Loyalty only to the badge and not the bro.

Inside the Nigerian celebrity reactions to Arsenal's PL title

1. Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti has turned Lagos red 🔴 pic.twitter.com/g715ac5bAT — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) May 20, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you thought your Arsenal coworker was going to be insufferable at the office today, Seun Kuti’s timeline just raised the stakes. The singer and instrumentalist didn't just tweet; he hosted a virtual street jam on his Instagram live. At Pulse Sports, we’ve tracked Nigerian football pop culture for years, and no fanbase monetises emotional relief quite like Nigerian Gunners. They are treating a North London trophy like a local political victory in Lagos, and honestly, the banter is top-tier.

2. Davido (@davido)

BACK A GUNNER !!! — Davido (@davido) May 19, 2026

Leave it to OBO to cash in on local internet celebrations. Davido immediately opted to renew his fan membership card, in three words, to celebrate the victory. He wasn't even asking; he simply declared it. It’s a textbook reminder that the global cultural footprint of the Premier League is heavily anchored right here in the heart of Nigerian entertainment

3. Dj Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Congratulations Arsenal ❤️👀 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) May 19, 2026

Will you take me back? 👀 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) May 19, 2026

The pink aesthetic briefly took a backseat as DJ Cuppy made her grand, cinematic return to the red side of London. Unlike OBO, she publicly requested a review of her Arsenal membership card after years of teasing fan loyalty transitions. As expected, her timeline exploded with pure celebratory energy the minute Manchester City's slip-up was officially confirmed. It was chaotic, dramatic, and exactly the type of entertainment energy the internet deserves today.

4. Chiké (@officialchike)

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Seun Kuti was throwing a party, Chike was running a thanksgiving service in his home after Arsenal were confirmed as champions. The 'Egwu' singer could not be bothered about the online drama involving him and his brother's keeper credentials. He shared a deeply emotional post to celebrate the victory on his official Instagram page and even locked the comments, leaving no chance for anyone to score a "gotcha" moment. This is classic "Old School Arsenal" energy, the fans who suffered through the late Emirates era and finally tasted triumph.

5. Odumodublvck (@Odumodublvck_)

ITS THE CRAZIEST STORY EVER.



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TCK47VxDdC — INDUSTRY MACHINE ⚙️ (@Odumodublvck_) May 19, 2026

At times, it gets deeply confusing where this man's actual football allegiances really lie. Today he’s bleeding Barcelona; tomorrow he is screaming Arsenal; the day after tomorrow, he can randomly be a die-hard Brøndby fan. But if there is one thing the 'Industry Machine' will always do, it is aggressively celebrate any winning entity he is affiliated with. Ever since the global explosion of his 2023 smash hit 'Declan Rice', Big Kala has shared an elite, direct pipeline to North London. To prove his Gunners credentials amid the title chaos, Odumodu shared a screenshot of his Instagram chat with Declan Rice moments before celebrating the victory. He even sent an X-rated message in his signature caps to Manchester United legend Patrice Evra, tagging his official handle. Talk about audacious!

Advertisement

Advertisement

He didn't stop at receipts, either; he launched a chaotic ₦1 million celebratory giveaway on X, which promptly escalated into pure madness when his close brother and Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface randomly jumped into the comments to add an extra ₦1.5 million to the pot. He might change jerseys every business day, but when your literal track namesake is lifting the Premier League trophy, you get a lifetime pass to join the parade.

Omo as arsenal win league @Odumodublvck_ say he go drop 1m for boys ooo

Me go add 1.5 — Victor Boniface (@boniface_jrn) May 19, 2026

6. Tony Elumelu (@TonyOElumelu)

EPL champions 2026 🏆 pic.twitter.com/q9zl3UaQeH — Tony O. Elumelu, CFR (@TonyOElumelu) May 19, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leave it to Chairman Tony to remind everyone that billionaire football joy hits differently. While regular fans were losing their voices at local viewing centres, Elumelu celebrated Arsenal’s historic title victory by casually walking on a treadmill in a completely different time zone, donning an official Arsenal home shirt paired with track pants. At Pulse Sports, we live for this level of unbothered, high-net-worth energy. He didn’t need to jump into a chaotic screaming rant on X; he simply gave his millions of followers a masterclass in quiet luxury and elite multitasking. It’s a textbook reminder that when you’re an executive tycoon, even your morning cardio routines are strictly tailored to match the championship narrative. He simply said, Victory mustn't always be loud.

7. TG Omori (@boy_director)

I’m happy arsenal won the league so I can peacefully hate watch the champions league final with no conscience — TG OMORI (@boy_director) May 19, 2026

Now, if you want to see pure, unfiltered hater energy, look no further than Boy Director. TG Omori spent the entire night on X sobbing over Arsenal's triumph. He didn't even try to hide the jealousy, tweeting out that he's already waiting for tears ahead of the Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG come May 30. It is this level of elite sports pettiness we live for. He isn't a bandwagoner; he’s a dedicated rival fan who is deeply, spiritually devastated that he has to watch Arsenal fans happily celebrate a trophy before his very eyes.

8. Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Queen of Afrobeats kept it cute as expected. She didn't bother engaging in the messy, late-night Twitter spaces or back-and-forth banter; she simply showed up at the finish line to remind the entire internet that when Arsenal wins, she's there to celebrate.

9. Asisat Oshoala (@AsisatOshoala)

22yrs no b beans oo ….Arsenal deserve am. I’m glad they won this early, more rest period for them ahead of the UCL final. — ASISAT O.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) May 19, 2026

This one hits entirely different because it’s a literal royal homecoming. Long before she was dominating Europe with Barcelona or lighting up the NWSL, 'Agba Baller' was actually wearing the red and white, winning the English FA Cup with Arsenal Women back in 2016. Her celebration post wasn't just casual fan hype; it was a proud throwback reminder of her own rich history with the club. While entertainment stars are celebrating as consumers, Oshoala is celebrating as an elite alumna who knows exactly what it means to win silverware for the badge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

10. Odunlade Adekoya (@Odunomoadekola)

Egungun gbigbe aye Arsenal pada gba agbara otun 😍😍😍😍



Congratulations COYG — Odunlade Adekola (@Odunomoadekola) May 19, 2026

If Arsenal can get it right after 22 years…. Your own time too will come!



Don’t give up 🙏 — Odunlade Adekola (@Odunomoadekola) May 19, 2026