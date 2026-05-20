Osimhen & Lookman to face Ronaldo: Chelle unleashes heavyweight 24-man squad for Poland, Portugal

The heavy hitters are back! Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle recalls Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Maduka Okoye for blockbuster June friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

Eric Chelle has named a separate, ruthless 24-man squad for June’s high-profile European friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

Talisman Victor Osimhen, red-hot Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye all return to headline the star-studded lineup.

Nigeria takes on Poland in Warsaw on June 3, 2026, before flying to Leiria to battle Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on June 10.

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If the Unity Cup list was all about experimentation, Eric Chelle’s second list is a certified declaration of war!

The Super Eagles boss has officially unveiled a blockbuster 24-man squad for next month’s massive European Summer Series, and our world-class heavyweights are officially back to claim global attention.

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Eric Chelle is not joking around. || X

There is zero room for error here. Nigeria has been drawn into a highly competitive group alongside Madagascar, Tanzania, and Guinea-Bissau for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers, and Chelle is using two elite European powerhouses to perfect his tactical blueprint.

The European Battlegrounds

Nigerian and Super Eagles superstars are about to take over two of the most iconic venues in Europe: In Poland and Portugal.

Victor Osimhen has scored 20 goals across competitions in back-to-back seasons for Galatasaray

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On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, the Super Eagles will march into the intimidating PGE Narodowy Stadium to trade blows with hosts Poland. Kick-off is locked for 8:45 PM local time.

Exactly one week later, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, Nigeria invades the Estadio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa in Leiria to tackle Portugal.

This is massive, it represents Portugal's absolute final warm-up match before they jet off to the FIFA World Cup finals, meaning our boys will be testing themselves against the absolute elite.

The Star-Studded 24-Man Squad

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Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham FC, England); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)

Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Coventry FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Tochukwu Nnadi (Olympic Marseille, France); Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution, USA)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Terem Moffi (FC Porto, Portugal)

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The Tactical Breakdown

This squad screams Amplifying Impact. Reintegrating Udinese's human wall Maduka Okoye to battle Arthur Okonkwo and Francis Uzoho ensures the goalkeeper war will be pure cinema.

Francis Uzoho (Twitter/CAF)

Upfront, combining the devastating form of Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman with a fully rested, champion-status Victor Osimhen gives Nigeria an attacking frontline that can physically dismantle any defense on the planet.