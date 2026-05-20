How Super Eagles can qualify for AFCON 2027 – Man City coach
Manchester City U-17 Head Coach Chuks Akuneto has warned Super Eagles against underestimating their opponents in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Nigeria was drawn in Group L alongside Madagascar, Tanzania, and Guinea-Bissau during the draw ceremony held in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday.
What Akuneto said
Reacting to the draw in an interview with Completesports.com, Akuneto admitted that Nigeria appears to have landed a manageable group on paper but stressed that modern African football no longer has easy opponents.
“I will say it is a ‘good group’ to be in. But there are no easy groups in football anymore. There are no more minnows in football. You have to play and win the matches before you can qualify for the tournament,” Akuneto said.
The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will make history as the first edition to be co-hosted by three countries: Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.
The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 19 to July 17, 2027. Nigeria will be aiming to qualify comfortably and challenge for a fourth AFCON title.