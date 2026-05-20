Advertisement

How Super Eagles can qualify for AFCON 2027 – Man City coach

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:51 - 20 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Manchester City U-17 coach warned Super Eagles against complacency in AFCON 2027 qualifiers
Advertisement

Manchester City U-17 Head Coach Chuks Akuneto has warned Super Eagles against underestimating their opponents in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Advertisement
Super Eagles players celebrating . Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles players celebrating . Image credit: Imago

Nigeria was drawn in Group L alongside Madagascar, Tanzania, and Guinea-Bissau during the draw ceremony held in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday.

What Akuneto said

Advertisement

Reacting to the draw in an interview with Completesports.com, Akuneto admitted that Nigeria appears to have landed a manageable group on paper but stressed that modern African football no longer has easy opponents.

“I will say it is a ‘good group’ to be in. But there are no easy groups in football anymore. There are no more minnows in football. You have to play and win the matches before you can qualify for the tournament,” Akuneto said.

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will make history as the first edition to be co-hosted by three countries: Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Advertisement

The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 19 to July 17, 2027. Nigeria will be aiming to qualify comfortably and challenge for a fourth AFCON title.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Stanley Nwabali was named Man of the Match against Egypt. (Photo Credit: CAF/X)
Super Eagles
20.05.2026
Unity Cup: Where Is Stanley Nwabali? Fans question Eric Chelle over Stanley's omission
Top Football-Themed Games on Nigerian Betting Sites
Betting Tips
20.05.2026
Top Football-Themed Games on Nigerian Betting Sites
Inés García sets the record straight on claims she dumped her handsome boyfriend for Lamine Yamal
Lifestyle
20.05.2026
Inés García sets the record straight on claims she dumped her handsome boyfriend for Lamine Yamal
Osimhen & Lookman to face Ronaldo: Chelle unleashes heavyweight 24-man squad for Poland, Portugal
Football
20.05.2026
Osimhen & Lookman to face Ronaldo: Chelle unleashes heavyweight 24-man squad for Poland, Portugal
How Super Eagles can qualify for AFCON 2027 – Man City coach
Super Eagles
20.05.2026
How Super Eagles can qualify for AFCON 2027 – Man City coach
A distraught Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali. (Photo Credit: Nwabali/IG)
Football
20.05.2026
Nwabali & Okoye OUT, Okonkwo IN: Eric Chelle names 27-man Super Eagles squad for Unity Cup Defence