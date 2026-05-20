Nwabali & Okoye OUT, Okonkwo IN: Eric Chelle names 27-man Super Eagles squad for Unity Cup Defence

No Stanley Nwabali, no Maduka Okoye! Coach Eric Chelle drops a bombshell 27-man Super Eagles squad for the 2026 Unity Cup in London, handing Arthur Okonkwo his dream call-up.

Head coach Eric Chelle has dropped his list for the Unity Cup, and the big news is that both Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye are completely out of this squad!

Wrexham's newly converted star Arthur Okonkwo officially gets his first call-up alongside a heavy influx of hungry NPFL local boys.

The Super Eagles take over London from May 26 to May 30, 2026, aiming to retain the trophy they won in a thriller last year.

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The Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle has officially dropped his 27-man squad to defend our Unity Cup title in London, and it is packing absolute shockwaves.

If you thought this would be a relaxed vacation list, think again, Chelle is going full Fast & Fearless mode.

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Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle names Unity Cup list. || Imago

Our established shot-stoppers Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye are completely missing from this squad!

Instead, the door has been swung wide open for our brand-new dual-nationality capture, former Arsenal graduate Arthur Okonkwo, to fight for the No. 1 shirt alongside Cyprus-based Francis Uzoho and home-based prodigy Michael Atata.

The London Invasion Begins

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The hallowed turf of The Valley (home of Charlton Athletic) is about to be painted green and white from May 26 to May 30, 2026.

Nigeria are the proud reigning kings of this tournament after last year's chaotic penalty shootout victory over Jamaica at Brentford, and the mission to retain the crown starts next Tuesday.

The Super Eagles fly straight into an epic African heavyweight clash against the Warriors of Zimbabwe on May 26. A win sends our boys straight into the Grand Final against either Jamaica or India, who battle it out on Wednesday.

Chelle is clearly not here to play, naming club captain Wilfred Ndidi to anchor a heavily experimental, high-energy squad.

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Arthur Okonkwo holding the Super Eagles kit.

Giving massive opportunities to local NPFL standouts like Ikorodu City's Aderemi Adeoye and Tosin Oyedokun alongside Enugu Rangers' dynamic duo Chibueze Oputa and Obinna Igboke is a true Fan-First masterclass.

This squad is young, fast, and hungry. With Arthur Okonkwo ready to show London why he dumped England, Zimbabwe won't know what hit them!

Michael Atata has now kept 16 clean sheets this season in the NPFL.

The Full 27-Man Unity Cup Squad

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Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham FC, England); Michael Atata (Ikorodu City)

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Obinna Igboke (Enugu Rangers); Elias Ochobi (Rivers United); Chibueze Oputa (Enugu Rangers)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Tochukwu Nnadi (Olympic Marseille, France); Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa FC, Italy); Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution, USA); Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City); Samson Tijani (FK Dukla Prague, Czech Republic); Ayobami Junior (Shooting Stars); Tosin Oyedokun (Ikorodu City)