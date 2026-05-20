'When Chelle convinced me to dump England' — New Super Eagles keeper Okonkwo reveals secret details

Wrexham star goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo opens up on the secret meeting with Eric Chelle that convinced him to dump England for the Super Eagles.

Arthur Okonkwo revealed that his international switch began during private conversations with head coach Eric Chelle last summer.

The NFF and the player spent nearly a year cutting through FIFA red tape to officially transition his allegiance from England to Nigeria.

Wrexham’s 24-year-old shot-stopper describes the "surge of excitement" after the Super Eagles' goalkeeper coach sent him the official call-up text.

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The secrets behind the biggest international allegiance switch of the year are finally coming to light!

Fresh from officially dumping England to join the Nigerian national team, Wrexham’s star goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has opened up on how a masterclass in persuasion from new Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle completely changed his career path.

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Arthur Okonkwo holding the Super Eagles kit.

While fans on social media are still celebrating the former Arsenal academy graduate proudly holding up the green-and-white jersey, Okonkwo has revealed that this blockbuster move wasn't an overnight decision.

It was actually the result of a coordinated, year-long chase orchestrated by Chelle and his technical staff.

A R T H U R O K O N K W O 🦅 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/y1kHbNnA5x — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 19, 2026

Speaking passionately about the exact moment the seeds were planted, the 24-year-old brick wall explained:

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“I think it all started last summer. I spoke to the manager (Eric Chelle) and the goalie coach and they showed their interest in me and, you know, the conversations were very positive. And, you know, ever since that point, we've been trying to get my switch done from English to Nigerian.”

The Year-Long Fight Against FIFA Red Tape

Okonkwo’s revelation proves just how calculated Eric Chelle has been in rebuilding the Super Eagles’ defensive line.

Having represented England extensively across the U16, U17, and U18 youth setups, switching to Nigeria required a complex, meticulous legal application to FIFA.

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Super Eagles head coach || Imago

While the NFF lawyers worked behind the scenes to secure his clearance, Okonkwo was busy putting on an absolute clinic in the English Championship with Wrexham, keeping 11 clean sheets across 44 appearances.

But despite the long, agonising wait for the paperwork to clear, the reward was nothing short of cinematic for the London-born giant:

“So yeah, when the moment finally arose and the goalie coach was the first to message me to let me know that I've been selected for the camp. You know, it's just, you feel the surge, with so much excitement.”

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The Battle for the No. 1 Shirt Begins

Eric Chelle didn't bring Okonkwo into camp just to sit on the bench and look pretty. By fast-tracking his clearance ahead of the Unity Cup campaign against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in London, Chelle has intentionally thrown a massive cat among the goalkeeper pigeons.

Arthur Okonkwo after making seven saves against Nottingham Forest. (Photo Credit: Imago)

Okonkwo’s elite distribution, towering aerial presence, and world-class reflexes mean Stanley Nwabali officially has a massive fight on his hands to keep the undisputed No. 1 shirt.

The fact that the Super Eagles goalkeeper coach was the very first person to message Okonkwo shows a deep, direct tactical connection.

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Arthur Okonkwo || Imago