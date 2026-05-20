'It’s an honour' — Arsenal graduate Okonkwo declares after dumping England for Nigeria Super Eagles

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has officially switched allegiance to Nigeria, received FIFA clearance, and could make his Super Eagles debut at next month's Unity Cup. The 24-year-old Wrexham shot-stopper says he's been waiting for this moment for a long time.

24-year-old former Arsenal academy goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has officially committed his international future to Nigeria after receiving green-light clearance from FIFA.

The Wrexham star had represented England across the U16, U17, and U18 youth levels but chose to switch allegiance to the country of his heritage.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has fast-tracked Okonkwo into the squad for the upcoming Unity Cup campaign kicking off on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, against Zimbabwe in London.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigerian football fans are in celebratory mood after former Arsenal academy graduate and current Wrexham sensation Arthur Okonkwo officially dumped England to join the Super Eagles.

The blockbuster announcement shook social media after a viral post showed the 24-year-old mountain of a goalkeeper proudly holding up the iconic green-and-white Nigerian goalkeeping jersey, captioned simply with his name and the Nigerian flag.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking directly to the Super Eagles media team for the first time as he joined the camp ahead of the Unity Cup, a visibly thrilled Okonkwo could not hide his excitement:

“It's an honour to even be given the opportunity to play for your country. So I’m just so excited. I can't wait. I've been mulling over this moment for quite a while now. And to finally have the opportunity is incredible.”

A R T H U R O K O N K W O 🦅 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/y1kHbNnA5x — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 19, 2026

FIFA Clear Okonkwo After Intense Eric Chelle Push

Advertisement

Advertisement

Okonkwo's path to the Super Eagles is officially clear. Having represented England at multiple youth levels, the towering shot-stopper required a formal international switch.

FIFA officially granted that clearance, making him immediately eligible to challenge Stanley Nwabali for the No. 1 shirt.

Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach, wants more players. || Imago

Insiders reveal that the federation ran a streamlined, aggressive process because Okonkwo himself was desperate to wear the green and white.

The push was heavily accelerated by Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, who demanded the Wrexham star be integrated into his tactical setup immediately.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arthur Okonkwo || Imago

Impressive Wrexham Form: Why the Hype is Real

If you haven't been keeping tabs on the English Championship, Okonkwo has been an absolute human wall for Wrexham this season.

He comes into the national team setup on the back of a truly world-class campaign, dropping elite numbers that caught Eric Chelle's attention:

Arthur Okonkwo holding the Super Eagles kit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Appearances: 44 across all competitions

Clean Sheets: 11 shutouts in a ruthless, high-scoring league

Arthur Okonkwo for Wrexham. (Photo Credit: Imago)

Key Attributes: Elite aerial command, lightning-fast reflexes, and world-class distribution molded by his years at Arsenal.

Okonkwo’s arrival is the ultimate booster shot for the Super Eagles as they prepare to defend their hard-fought Unity Cup title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tournament kicks off on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, against a dangerous Zimbabwe side. Even better for Okonkwo, the match is being played at The Valley (home of Charlton Athletic) right in London—the very city where he grew up.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye || imago

Nigeria captured the previous edition of the tournament in absolute cinematic fashion, overcoming Jamaica in a dramatic penalty shootout after a chaotic 2-2 draw.