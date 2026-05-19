Super Eagles welcome ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Okonkwo to Nigerian national team

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has officially been welcomed to the Super Eagles fold

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have officially celebrated the addition of former Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo to the national team setup. The announcement was made public via an official post on X, featuring the Wrexham shot-stopper proudly holding up the Nigerian goalkeeping jersey.

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The post was captioned with his name, “A R T H U R O K O N K W O”, accompanied by the Nigerian flag and an eagle emoji, marking a significant milestone for the country's football architecture.

Okonkwo successfully switches nationality

The 24-year-old goalkeeper is now poised to make his international debut for Nigeria in next month's Unity Cup tournament, following official confirmation from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

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Okonkwo recently received formal FIFA approval to represent the Super Eagles at the senior international level. This successful administrative switch opens the door for his immediate integration into the squad, despite having previously featured for England at the U16, U17, and U18 youth levels.

A R T H U R O K O N K W O 🦅 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/y1kHbNnA5x — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 19, 2026

Previously, an NFF source speaking to ESPN noted that Okonkwo’s personal desire to play for his heritage made the paperwork remarkably straightforward. "He was very enthusiastic about switching allegiance and playing for Nigeria, and that made things easier for us," the official stated.

The administrative push was further accelerated by new Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, who wants the talented goalkeeper available as soon as possible. The official added, "The coach {Eric Chelle} wants him and would like to have him in the squad as soon as possible.”

Impressive club form primes Okonkwo for Super Eagles

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Okonkwo's stellar performances at the club level this season have heavily reinforced his case for a primary spot in the national team.

The young keeper has been a standout star in the Championship for Wrexham, racking up 44 appearances across all competitions and keeping 11 clean sheets in the process. His sharp reflexes and consistency provide a major boost to Nigeria's defensive depth.

The timing of his arrival is ideal for the Super Eagles, who are currently preparing to defend their crown as the reigning Unity Cup champions. Nigeria are scheduled to kick off their title defence against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

The high-profile fixture will be hosted at The Valley, the home stadium of Charlton Athletic, the former home of Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman in England.