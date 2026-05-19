Odo, Hashimoto, Samara & Meshref: 10 top-ranked Women at WTT Contender Lagos 2026

The women's draw at the 2026 WTT Contender Lagos is loaded. From defending champion Honoka Hashimoto to Nigerian teen Favour Ojo playing on home soil - here are the 10 players who could light up Teslim Balogun Stadium this week.

The highly explosive WTT Contender Lagos 2026 is officially live at the Sir Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, running from May 19 to May 24.

A brutal Japanese armada is leading a stacked global field of Olympians and continental champions fighting for a ₦140 Million ($100,000) purse.

With Nigeria's pride on the line, teenage sensation giant slayers are ready to use the ferocious Lagos crowd to hunt massive international upsets.

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The women's singles draw at the 2026 WTT Contender Lagos has officially served off, and it is packing pure, unadulterated fire!

While the men's side is dealing with injury drama, the women's bracket has transformed into an absolute international battleground.

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Moves like this😎



Joy Emmanuel comes through a tight, back-and-forth five games to claim her win against Anuoluwapo Ajuwon 💪



(9–11, 11–9, 9–11, 11–8, 11–8)#WTTLagos #TableTennis pic.twitter.com/5eX53olNuu — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) May 19, 2026

We are talking about a field loaded with world-class defensive walls, ruthless high-speed attackers, and teenage prodigies ready to risk it all.

Here are the top 10 most (and two Nigerian) explosive women's table tennis queens set to light up the tables in Lagos.

The Blazing Elite Contenders

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1. Satsuki Odo (Japan): World No. 9

The absolute headline act of the tournament! At just 21 years old, Odo is a certified global superstar.

Known for her terrifyingly aggressive, high-speed style and a backhand that can rip holes through defences, she is the current crown jewel of Japanese table tennis.

Armed with a WTT Champions Montpellier title and a famous victory over China’s elite Wang Manyu, she enters Lagos as the outright favourite to cause absolute carnage.

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2. Honoka Hashimoto (Japan): World No. 16

The reigning Queen of Lagos returns to defend her throne! Hashimoto is a premier modern defender who blends a frustratingly tight pips defence with lightning-fast counterattacks.

Honoka Hashimoto with the 2025 WTT Contender Lagos title

The former World No. 10 and World Championship bronze medalist knows exactly how to manipulate the electric Lagos atmosphere to break her opponents' spirits.

3. Joo Cheonhui (Korea Republic) — World No. 17

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A right-handed attacking weapon of pure destruction. Cheonhui is a global elite who has routinely humbled the best in the business, including Japanese icon Mima Ito.

Fresh off a spectacular run to the WTT Champions Montpellier semifinals and a Star Contender final, she is locked, loaded, and built for final-day drama.

4. Hitomi Sato (Japan)

If you hate long, grueling rallies, look away now! Sato is a world-renowned defensive master whose unbelievable chopping style makes her a human brick wall.

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Alongside Hashimoto, she scooped up a World Championship doubles bronze medal, and her relentless consistency is built to frustrate the life out of aggressive hitters.

The Global Icons & Continental Royalty

5. Dina Meshref (Egypt)

Put some absolute respect on her name! Meshref is Africa’s most accomplished female table tennis player in history.

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Dina Meshref

A four-time Olympian, multiple-time African Champion, and former World No. 21, the Egyptian icon is a trailblazer who brings elite big-game pedigree to Nigeria. She is here to prove that Africa still runs through her.

6. Manika Batra (India)

India’s leading lady is a walking box-office attraction. Famous for her unorthodox long-pimple backhand style that completely disrupts her opponent's rhythm.

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The 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist made history as the first Indian woman to reach the Olympic Round of 16. Expect pure entertainment whenever she steps up to the table.

7. Elizabeta Samara (Romania)

The legendary European Champion and four-time Olympian brings unmatched veteran aura to the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall.

Consistently ranked among the world's top 50, Samara plays with tactical brilliance and ice-cold composure that will severely test the younger generation.

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8. Saki Shibata (Japan)

Another high-speed attacking monster from the Japanese assembly line. A former World No. 13.

Shibata famously dominated the international circuit by rattling off a jaw-dropping 10 ITTF Challenge Series titles in a single season. When she finds her rhythm, she is completely unplayable.

9. Mo Zhang (Canada)

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A legendary five-time Olympian and Pan American Games Champion. Zhang utilises a rare, short-pips attacking style that delivers flat, erratic balls that are a nightmare to read.

She’s reached a career-high World No. 19 and is a proven threat to anyone in the draw.

10. Yashaswini Ghorpade (India)

The newly crowned 2026 Senior National Champion is officially India’s No. 1 singles player.

At just 21 years old, Ghorpade is a rising star playing with massive confidence and aggressive intent, fresh off making her mark on the World Team Championships stage.

The Young Naija Giant Slayers

11. Favour Ojo (Nigeria) & 12. Khadijat Okanlawon (Nigeria)

With the home crowd ready to blow the roof off the stadium, Nigeria is unleashing its most explosive youth stars to hunt down international giants!

At just 15 years old, Favour Ojo is the reigning Africa Youth Games Gold Medalist and was crowned Africa's Most Improved Player in 2025.

She plays with zero fear and a brilliant tactical brain. Right beside her is 17-year-old Oyo State sensation Khadijat Okanlawon, a certified "giant slayer" who has already built a reputation for pulling off massive upset wins in national tournaments.