Ex-Super Eagles star names Super Falcons as favourites to win 2026 WAFCON

Ikpeba believes Super Falcons will win the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations

Former Super Eagles star Victor Ikpeba has declared the Nigeria women's national football team as the strongest contenders for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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The former Monaco star insists the country’s wealth of talent gives Nigeria a major advantage over other African nations.

Speaking on SuperSport’s “Monday Night Football,” Ikpeba expressed confidence in the Super Falcons’ ability to defend their continental crown when the tournament begins on July 25.

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Ikpeba names Super Falcons as favourites to win 2026 WAFCON

According to the former African Footballer of the Year, Nigeria’s large number of players competing in top leagues across Europe and the United States places the team in a unique position compared to many of their African rivals.

“We are always the team to beat, and kudos to the NFF. I said it some months ago: it was never intentional. They will do what is right for our girls to go out there and defend their title,” Ikpeba said.

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Ikpeba also applauded the Nigeria Football Federation for arranging international friendly matches against Senegal as part of the team’s preparations for the continental tournament.

Super Falcons players || Imago

The former Monaco striker described the fixtures as an important development after previous concerns about the team’s lack of quality preparatory matches before major tournaments.

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“It is good to see our girls come back home and play friendly matches. At the end of the day, our girls are everywhere in Europe and America. Not every African country has the pedigree of having its girls play abroad," he said.