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If it was Ahmed Musa - Nigerians blast influencer for equating Super Eagles legend with Neymar's Brazil selection

David Ben
David Ben 15:47 - 19 May 2026
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If it was Ahmed Musa - Nigerians blast influencer for equating Super Eagles legend with Neymar's Brazil selection
Neymar's call-up to the Brazilian national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup has sparked heated debate on social media.
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A social media post by Nigerian influencer @_AsiwajuLerry has generated significant discussion among football fans after comparing the selection of Neymar in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup with how Nigerians might react if a veteran Super Eagles player such as Ahmed Musa received a similar call-up.

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In the post, the popular X influencer known as a close confidant of Super Eagles and Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen, highlighted what he described as inconsistent standards in fan reactions.

Brazil's all-time leading goal scorer Neymar | Credit: IMAGO
Brazil's all-time leading goal scorer Neymar | Credit: IMAGO

He noted that many Nigerians are defending Neymar’s inclusion despite the Brazilian star’s current club form at Santos but suggested the same fans would strongly criticise the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) if a veteran like Musa were included in the Super Eagles squad under comparable circumstances.

Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa | IMAGO
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Lerry shared a post on X hours after Neymar's return to the Selecao was confirmed by head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The post read: "The same Nigerians defending Neymar’s World Cup call will drag NFF to filth if Nigeria was going to World Cup and they include Ahmed Musa in the squad."

Musa announced his retirement from international football in December 2025, after recording 111 appearances and scoring 16 goals for the Super Eagles.

Ex-Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa | IMAGO

The 33-year-old called time on his legendary 15-year career with the Super Eagles, solidifying his status as one of Nigeria's greatest football servants.

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Neymar, Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer, was named in Ancelotti’s squad for the upcoming World Cup tournament this summer.

The decision has sparked discussion due to ongoing concerns about his fitness and club performances, although many defend it based on his vast experience and historical contributions to the national team.

Nigerians react to Neymar-Ahmed Musa comparison

The post has divided football fans and commentators on social media. Supporters of Lerry’s view argue that Nigerian fans tend to be harsher on homegrown and veteran Super Eagles players, often demanding their retirement or exclusion based on age and form.

However, critics of the post insist the comparison is inaccurate. They note that Neymar’s pedigree, as a multiple Copa América winner and Brazil’s record scorer, cannot be equated with that of any current Super Eagles veteran, citing significant differences in career achievements and overall impact.

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Peep some reactions on X below.

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Neymar's Brazil pedigree

Neymar of Brazil | Credit: Imago

Neymar is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals and 59 assists in 128 appearances, surpassing Pelé's legendary international tally.

Debuting in 2010, his modern-era 'Joga Bonito' style has generated a staggering 138 direct goal contributions for the Seleção.

Neymar won Olympic gold with Brazil in the 2016 Rio games | Instagram
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Statistically, the 34-year-old former Barcelona and PSG star stands as the most efficient playmaker in the history of the national team, even though his staggering individual metrics are constantly measured against the lack of a senior World Cup title.

On the tournament stage, his pedigree is defined by 3 international trophies and elite production under immense pressure. Neymar captured the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup while winning the Golden Ball, and he captained the U-23 squad to Brazil's first Olympic gold medal in 2016. Across 13 FIFA World Cup matches, he has delivered 8 goals and 4 assists, though devastating injuries, like his fractured vertebra in 2014, repeatedly cut short his championship ambitions.

Neymar is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer | IMAGO

As he prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Neymar boasts an additional 18 goals and 22 assists in 30 qualifying matches. These numbers cement his status as the focal point of Brazil's attack for over a decade.

Beyond the raw data, Neymar’s international pedigree is anchored by his unparalleled tactical burden as the structural cornerstone of the Seleção for more than a decade.

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Unlike eras featuring distributed star power, Neymar shouldered the absolute creative and scoring responsibilities for his generation, routinely operating under suffocating defensive pressure.

Neymar in action for Brazil | IMAGO

This immense reliance is underscored by his 40 direct goal involvements in just 43 official FIFA tournament matches (combining World Cups and qualifiers), proving that his statistical dominance was not built on low-stakes friendlies, but delivered consistently when the weight of his football-obsessed nation was heaviest.

Despite enduring horrific tournament-altering injuries and intense media scrutiny, his return to the final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament demonstrates an enduring loyalty to the yellow shirt.

Whether he captures the elusive sixth star or not, his baseline record of 138 goal involvements guarantees his mathematical immortality among footballing giants.

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Ahmed Musa Neymar World Cup Brazil
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