₦140M Fireworks in Lagos! Global Superstars Touch Down for Africa’s Ultimate Smashing Showdown

Japan, Korea, Germany, France and 19 other nations descend on the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall from May 19–24 for five days of elite table tennis. Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 WTT Contender Lagos.

The 2026 WTT Contender Lagos has officially served off today, running from May 19 to May 24, 2026, at the legendary Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall.

Over 120 global smashers from 20 powerhouse nations, including Japan, South Korea, Germany, and France, are live in Nigeria's commercial hub.

A massive ₦140 Million ($100,000) total prize purse and 400 vital ITTF World Ranking points are up for grabs over six days of pure chaos.

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The wait is almost over. Lagos is about to become the centre of the table tennis world after a successful last edition.

The 2026 WTT Contender Lagos tips off on May 19 and runs through May 24 at the iconic Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium and this year's edition is shaping up to be the biggest one yet.

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The World Is Coming to Lagos

This isn't just any tournament, Japan, Korea Republic, Germany, and France, four of the most decorated nations in table tennis history, headline a field that spans 23 countries.

Denmark, USA, India, Portugal, Romania, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Belgium, Canada, Togo, Netherlands, Ghana, Wales, Egypt, Italy, Chile, Slovenia, and host nation Nigeria complete a lineup that reads like a who's who of global table tennis.

Sreeja Akula wins WTT Lagos Contender Women's Singles

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All of them competing for a $100,000 (₦140 million) prize purse in five days, and one city - Lagos.

Why Lagos Hits Different

Of the 10 WTT Contender Series tournaments on the 2026 calendar, Lagos has carved out a reputation unlike any other stop. The atmosphere is electric, the crowd is loud, and the hospitality? Unmatched.

LOC chairman Adesoji Tayo didn't hold back on what this event means:

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"We are excited to host this prestigious event, one that not only highlights elite table tennis in Africa and beyond but also underscores Nigeria's growing influence on the global sporting stage. Coming on the heels of the centenary anniversary of table tennis in London, Lagos is proud to welcome athletes eager to compete with passion and precision."

And on Lagos' readiness, Tayo was emphatic:

"Nigeria's commercial hub is prepared to deliver an unforgettable experience filled with energy, culture, and top-tier table tennis. As one of the most popular tournaments on the WTT calendar, the Contender Lagos continues to raise the bar in organisation and hospitality, offering athletes and fans a truly unique atmosphere."

Quadri Aruna

What's at Stake?

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The WTT Contender Series is the bridge between grassroots development and the elite WTT Champions stage. Z

ITTF World Ranking points are on the line, meaning every match matters, every upset counts, and every emerging talent has a chance to announce themselves on the global stage.

Dimitrij Ovtcharov wins WTT Lagos Contender Men's Singles

This year's draw includes:

Men's Singles: 32-player main draw

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Women's Singles: 32-player main draw

Men's Doubles: 16 pairs

Women's Doubles: 16 pairs

Mixed Doubles: 8 pairs