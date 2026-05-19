Advertisement

That’s my grandmother! – William Saliba reacts to viral 'Bukayo Saka’s Nigerian granny' mixup

David Ben
David Ben 15:00 - 19 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
That’s my grandmother! – William Saliba reacts to viral 'Bukayo Saka’s Nigerian granny' mixup
The Arsenal star clarified the viral mix-up involving a photo of his grandmother who attended the match against Burnley.
Advertisement

A huge social media mix-up has left fans and fan accounts red-faced after a heartwarming pitch photo from Arsenal’s victory was wrongly credited to Bukayo Saka’s grandmother.

Advertisement

The emotional image of an elderly woman in traditional attire celebrating with Arsenal's no. 7 went massively viral, with many claiming she had flown all the way from Oro, Kwara State, Nigeria, as Saka’s grandmother.

William Saliba grandmother
Bukayo Saka and William Saliba's grandmother at Turf Moor after the full-time whistle

That story has now been fully debunked because the woman in the viral photo is, in fact, William Saliba’s grandmother.

Advertisement
Saliba clarifies viral mixup

Saliba himself reacted to the viral error, setting the record straight with a light-hearted reply to a post on Instagram: “That's my grand mother bro!”

Arsenal defender William Saliba | IMAGO

The 25-year-old French defender was seen warmly interacting with his grandmother on the pitch after the game, creating a lovely family moment.

Advertisement

The mistaken reports had triggered waves of emotional comments about Nigerian pride and a long journey from Oro, which have since been retracted.

Saka did enjoy his own post-match family time with fiancée Tolami Benson, but the grandmother in the viral photo belongs to Saliba.

Monday night’s result and title race implications

Havertz scored the winner against Burnley | IMAGO
Advertisement

Arsenal secured a vital 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor, with Kai Havertz heading home the winner from a Bukayo Saka corner in the first half.

The result leaves Arsenal five points clear at the top of the Premier League with one game remaining.

A positive result against Crystal Palace in the final match would clinch the club’s first league title in 22 years.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
William Saliba Arsenal
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
If it was Ahmed Musa - Nigerians blast influencer for equating Super Eagles legend with Neymar's Brazil selection
Football
19.05.2026
If it was Ahmed Musa - Nigerians blast influencer for equating Super Eagles legend with Neymar's Brazil selection
See what First Lady Remi Tinubu said after the Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated Morocco to win their 10th WAFCON title.
Super Falcons
19.05.2026
Ex-Super Eagles star names Super Falcons as favourites to win 2026 WAFCON
WTT Contender Lagos 2026: Dates, Prize Money, Nations and Everything You Need to Know
Other Sports
19.05.2026
₦140M Fireworks in Lagos! Global Superstars Touch Down for Africa’s Ultimate Smashing Showdown
Super Eagles team || X
Super Eagles
19.05.2026
‘You might struggle to qualify’ - Nigerians send messages to Super Eagles after AFCON 2027 qualifiers draw
That’s my grandmother! – William Saliba reacts to viral 'Bukayo Saka’s Nigerian granny' mixup
Lifestyle
19.05.2026
That’s my grandmother! – William Saliba reacts to viral 'Bukayo Saka’s Nigerian granny' mixup
Super Eagles players looking frustrated || Imago
Super Eagles
19.05.2026
AFCON 2027: Nigeria face difficult qualification path