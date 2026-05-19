That’s my grandmother! – William Saliba reacts to viral 'Bukayo Saka’s Nigerian granny' mixup

The Arsenal star clarified the viral mix-up involving a photo of his grandmother who attended the match against Burnley.

A huge social media mix-up has left fans and fan accounts red-faced after a heartwarming pitch photo from Arsenal’s victory was wrongly credited to Bukayo Saka’s grandmother.

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The emotional image of an elderly woman in traditional attire celebrating with Arsenal's no. 7 went massively viral, with many claiming she had flown all the way from Oro, Kwara State, Nigeria, as Saka’s grandmother.

Bukayo Saka and William Saliba's grandmother at Turf Moor after the full-time whistle

That story has now been fully debunked because the woman in the viral photo is, in fact, William Saliba’s grandmother.

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Saliba clarifies viral mixup

Saliba himself reacted to the viral error, setting the record straight with a light-hearted reply to a post on Instagram: “That's my grand mother bro!”

Arsenal defender William Saliba | IMAGO

The 25-year-old French defender was seen warmly interacting with his grandmother on the pitch after the game, creating a lovely family moment.

awww saliba with his family 😭♥️😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/ULy91qS1uN — s. (@OnlyWilo_) May 18, 2026

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The mistaken reports had triggered waves of emotional comments about Nigerian pride and a long journey from Oro, which have since been retracted.

Saka did enjoy his own post-match family time with fiancée Tolami Benson, but the grandmother in the viral photo belongs to Saliba.

Monday night’s result and title race implications

Havertz scored the winner against Burnley | IMAGO

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Arsenal secured a vital 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor, with Kai Havertz heading home the winner from a Bukayo Saka corner in the first half.

The result leaves Arsenal five points clear at the top of the Premier League with one game remaining.