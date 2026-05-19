‘You might struggle to qualify’ - Nigerians send messages to Super Eagles after AFCON 2027 qualifiers draw

Nigerians mocked Super Eagles after AFCON 2027 draw

Following missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nigerians have sent strong messages to the Super Eagles after the release of the AFCON 2027 qualifying draw.

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Super Eagles have been placed in a tricky AFCON 2027 qualifying group || Imago

The draw immediately triggered emotions as fans weighed the Super Eagles’ World Cup struggles.

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Super Eagles missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which marked a heartbreaking second consecutive absence after failing to qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Despite an expanded 48-team format, Nigeria’s qualification hopes were shattered following a penalty shootout defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the African playoffs.

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

Among the most viral reactions was a sarcastic post from an X user, @Tumsa_Eksel, who mocked Nigeria’s qualification hopes by suggesting the team might depend on disciplinary sanctions from CAF rather than performances on the pitch.

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“You might struggle to qualify and rely on CAF to deduct points from other teams that fielded suspended players,” the fan wrote alongside laughing emojis and a meme image.

You might struggle to qualify and rely on CAF to deduct points from other teams who fielded suspended players 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/04QxlvK0vt — TumsaEksel (@Tumsa_Eksel) May 19, 2026

While some supporters found humour in the situation, others stressed that Nigeria still possesses enough quality to comfortably secure qualification if preparations are handled properly.

If u like draw all the games and turn all of us to mathematicians just to qualify 😏 — Osi Ukala🛳🛳 (@OsiUkala) May 19, 2026

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We should win this group comfortably — Luther Benson (@LutherBenson) May 19, 2026

Super Eagles should be able to top this group. — Johnson Adams (@AdamsJohnson8) May 19, 2026

See the group sef. Group ‘L’ cos Dey know we’re finished — HANNU OF ATL 🇺🇸 🇬🇧🇦🇹🇬🇪 (@Dangbana_of_ATL) May 19, 2026

This should be clean 18 points if we are serious. — IFLO💙 (@IFLOifeanyi) May 19, 2026

On paper, one would think it'll be a straight up walk to qualification, but trust our "darling Eagles", they must make it go down to the wire where every Nigerian football fan will become advanced scenario calculators 😄 — Edy™ (@enshol) May 19, 2026

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Dear @NGSuperEagles Please tell us ahead if we need to fast and pray for us to qualify from this group. Brief us early please so we can start now. — Azeez, Sodiq Kolade (SODIANO)💙💙💙💙💙 (@Kingsodiano) May 19, 2026

The reaction is part of growing pressure on Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, who recently declared that winning trophies remains the minimum expectation for managing Nigeria.