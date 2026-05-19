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‘You might struggle to qualify’ - Nigerians send messages to Super Eagles after AFCON 2027 qualifiers draw

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:15 - 19 May 2026
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Nigerians mocked Super Eagles after AFCON 2027 draw
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Following missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nigerians have sent strong messages to the Super Eagles after the release of the AFCON 2027 qualifying draw.

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Super Eagles players looking frustrated || Imago
Super Eagles have been placed in a tricky AFCON 2027 qualifying group || Imago

Nigeria were placed in Group L alongside Madagascar, Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau for the qualification series.

The draw immediately triggered emotions as fans weighed the Super Eagles’ World Cup struggles.

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Super Eagles missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which marked a heartbreaking second consecutive absence after failing to qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Despite an expanded 48-team format, Nigeria’s qualification hopes were shattered following a penalty shootout defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the African playoffs.

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

Among the most viral reactions was a sarcastic post from an X user, @Tumsa_Eksel, who mocked Nigeria’s qualification hopes by suggesting the team might depend on disciplinary sanctions from CAF rather than performances on the pitch.

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“You might struggle to qualify and rely on CAF to deduct points from other teams that fielded suspended players,” the fan wrote alongside laughing emojis and a meme image.

While some supporters found humour in the situation, others stressed that Nigeria still possesses enough quality to comfortably secure qualification if preparations are handled properly.

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The reaction is part of growing pressure on Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, who recently declared that winning trophies remains the minimum expectation for managing Nigeria.

Chelle is expected to rebuild confidence within the squad after Nigeria failed to qualify for consecutive FIFA World Cups and finished third at the 2025 AFCON.

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