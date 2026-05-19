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Report: Xabi Alonso to be handed Super Eagles star as first Chelsea signing

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:20 - 19 May 2026
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New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso could reportedly begin his tenure at Stamford Bridge by signing a Nigerian superstar.
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Victor Osimhen’s representatives are once again actively exploring opportunities across Europe, including a move to Chelsea, who are preparing for the arrival of Xabi Alonso.

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The Nigerian superstar has enjoyed another sensational campaign at Galatasaray, registering 22 goals from just 29 starts. His performances have once again underlined why he remains one of the most feared centre-forwards in world football.

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen |IMAGO

At 27, Osimhen continues to deliver at the highest level, and his impact in Turkey has only strengthened the belief among Europe’s top clubs that he is capable of transforming an attack.

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Chelsea to land Osimhen for Xabi Alonso?

Chelsea have admired the former Napoli man since his days in Italy, and according to TEAMtalk, those around the player view Stamford Bridge as a realistic landing spot this summer.

Victor Osimhen celebrating| Imago
Victor Osimhen celebrating| Imago

The Blues’ need for a proven elite-level number nine remains clear, and a dynamic, physical forward like Osimhen could provide the clinical edge required to challenge at the top of the Premier League.

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While the lack of Champions League football would traditionally be a major obstacle, the impending arrival of Xabi Alonso as Chelsea’s new head coach could significantly boost their chances.

Galatasaray are desperate to keep Osimhen beyond this season and would demand around €100million for his departure.

However, discussions are already taking place behind the scenes, and a move away from Turkey is certainly on the cards for the striker.

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