Carlo Ancelotti explains Joao Pedro's omission from Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad

Ancelotti clarifies Joao Pedro's unexpected absence from Brazil's World Cup team.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has finally addressed the controversial decision to leave Joao Pedro out of Brazil’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joao Pedro || Imago

The omission of the Chelsea forward was one of the biggest talking points following Brazil’s squad announcement, especially after the striker enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Premier League.

Despite contributing 15 goals and five assists for Chelsea in the Premier League during the season, Joao Pedro failed to make the final list selected by Ancelotti for the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among those included was Gabriel Martinelli, who endured a relatively difficult domestic season with Arsenal, scoring just once and registering three assists in 29 league appearances.

Ancelotti responds to growing criticism

Speaking to reporters after unveiling the squad, Ancelotti admitted that Joao Pedro’s performances deserved recognition but insisted difficult decisions had to be made due to the abundance of attacking talent available to Brazil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Then there are the individual characteristics of the players. Obviously, we were sad for Joao Pedro, because for the season he had in Europe, he probably deserved to be on this list,” Ancelotti explained.

The veteran Italian coach continued by emphasising that the decision was made respectfully and after careful consideration.

“Unfortunately, with all possible awareness, with all possible respect, and with all possible competence, we chose other players. We are sorry for Joao Pedro, as for everyone else,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brazil’s squad announcement also marked the return of legendary forward Neymar, who is back in the national team setup after recovering from a lengthy injury absence.

The squad also features several Premier League-based stars, including Gabriel Magalhaes, Bruno Guimaraes, and Casemiro.