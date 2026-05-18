Neymar makes Brazil world cup squad, Chelsea star snubbed

After weeks of internal and external pressure, Carlos Ancelotti has included Neymar in Brazil's World Cup squad.

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti has officially named 34-year-old Santos star Neymar to his 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision arrives after a period of intense scrutiny; Ancelotti notably omitted Brazil's all-time leading scorer (who boasts 79 international goals) from the crucial March preparatory friendlies against France and Croatia, stating that he required players at 100% physical capacity.

However, Ancelotti recently admitted that Neymar’s overwhelming popularity among his peers influenced his final evaluation, acknowledging that the squad's immense love for the forward was a crucial factor he could not ignore.

Bolstered by a timely domestic resurgence, Neymar appears to have proved his fitness just in time to secure his ticket to North America.

Advertisement

Advertisement

João Pedro and other omissions

While Neymar's anticipated return dominates the headlines, Ancelotti's final roster also features several conspicuous absences as Brazil prepares to chase a record-extending sixth global crown.

The most glaring omission is Chelsea forward João Pedro, whose exclusion has shocked many who expected his dynamic Premier League profile to feature in Ancelotti's attacking plans. Real Betis winger Antony was also ignored.

Beyond the intentional snubs, the Seleção squad has also been severely depleted by an unfortunate string of devastating injuries to key personnel.