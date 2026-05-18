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Arsenal vs Burnley: Gunners move closer to denying Guardiola dream Premier League exit

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:03 - 18 May 2026
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A brilliant corner-kick goal from Kai Havertz moves Arsenal one win away from glory
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Arsenal are incredibly close to capturing their first Premier League title in 22 years. Mikel Arteta's side secured a vital, hard-fought 1-0 victory over relegated Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.

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Thanks to a first-half header from Kai Havertz, the Gunners sit five points clear of Manchester City at the summit, shifting all the pressure onto Pep Guardiola's side ahead of their crucial match tomorrow. 

Despite a nervy second half against a resilient Burnley, Arsenal's defensive solidity proved enough to cross the finish line and secure all three points.

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Key match details

Mikel Arteta fielded a highly attacking lineup, and the hosts dominated the early proceedings. However, it took genuine set-piece quality to finally break down the visitors' compact defensive block.

After knocking on the door and seeing Leandro Trossard rattle the post with a powerful strike, Arsenal found their opener. 

Bukayo Saka delivered a trademark, pinpoint corner into the penalty area, allowing Kai Havertz to rise above the defense and nod the ball past Burnley goalkeeper Max Weiß for a 1-0 lead.

According to Opta, that goal marked the 19th different match in which Arsenal scored a set-piece goal, a joint record in the division.

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The tension inside the Emirates Stadium grew in the second half as Burnley began to see more of the ball. In the 69th minute, Havertz caught Burnley's Lesley Ugochukwu high on the calf with a late challenge. 

Following a nervous VAR check for a potential red card, officials decided a yellow card was sufficient punishment, sparing the German international an early dismissal.

Seeking to regain control and protect the narrow advantage, Arteta made a decisive triple substitution. He introduced Viktor Gyökeres, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Piero Hincapié in place of Riccardo Calafiori, Eberechi Eze, and goalscorer Havertz.

Despite their relegated status, Burnley refused to roll over. Hannibal Mejbri fired a warning shot over the bar from outside the box, and the visitors made it an anxious finale for the home supporters.

 However, Arsenal's center-back pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães held firm through nearly 10 minutes of stoppage time to secure another vital clean sheet.

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What this means for the title race

This 1-0 victory sets up a monumental couple of days in the Premier League. Arsenal now boast a five-point advantage over Manchester City, severely limiting the margin for error for the defending champions, and a dream Premier League exit for Pep Guardiola, whose 10-year reign reportedly ends with this season.

If Manchester City fail to defeat Bournemouth on Tuesday night, Arsenal will officially be crowned Premier League champions.

If City manage to win, the title race will go down to the wire. Arsenal will travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on the final day of the season (Sunday), knowing that a victory will guarantee the trophy returns to North London for the first time since 2004.

With a Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain also looming in Budapest on May 30th, Arsenal are standing on the precipice of a truly historic campaign.

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