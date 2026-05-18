Bournemouth vs Manchester City preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Bournemouth and Manchester City will have much to play for as they clash on Tuesday night at the Vitality Stadium.

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Bournemouth vs Manchester City betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Manchester City to win or draw

Bournemouth vs Manchester City preview

Manchester City visit Bournemouth on Tuesday in their penultimate match of the Premier League season, with the title still very much within reach.

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Pep Guardiola’s side clinched a domestic double on Saturday as they beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final. However, attention has quickly turned back to the Premier League.

The equation for Pep Guardiola’s side may already be brutally simple by kick-off, and if Arsenal defeat Burnley on Monday evening as expected, Manchester City will travel to the south coast knowing anything other than victory would mathematically hand Arsenal the Premier League crown.

However, a 10-game unbeaten run across all tournaments – including nine victories – at least stands the Citizens in good stead.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, remain in the hunt for a European place.

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They come into the match sitting sixth, and could put some breathing space between themselves and South Coast rivals Brighton with an unlikely win here.

The Vitality Stadium has become one of the toughest venues in England this season.

Only Manchester City themselves have suffered fewer home defeats than Bournemouth’s two in the Premier League campaign.

Remarkably, only Arsenal and Everton have managed to leave the Vitality Stadium with maximum points.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City head-to-head

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Manchester City won the previous meeting against Bournemouth 3-1, thanks to a Nico O’Reilly goal and a double from Erling Haaland.

However, Andoni Iraola masterminded a 2-1 victory over City in this exact match last term, their solitary success from 17 matches against the away side in the Premier League.

Each of the other 16 clashes have ended in success for the Sky Blues.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City team forms

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Bournemouth Premier League form: 🟧🟩🟩🟧🟩🟩

Manchester City Premier League form: 🟩🟩🟩🟧🟩🟩

Manchester City form (all competitions): 🟩🟩🟧🟩🟩🟩

Bournemouth vs Manchester City team news

Bournemouth head into their huge clash against Manchester City dealing with a number of important absences and disciplinary issues.

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Midfielder Ryan Christie will miss the remainder of the season after receiving a straight red card during last weekend’s victory over Fulham.

Julio Soler remains unavailable because of a thigh injury, while right-back Alex Jimenez has been suspended internally by the club pending an investigation into serious allegations posted on social media.

Pep Guardiola currently has a fully available squad, with no confirmed injury absences ahead of Tuesday night’s clash at the Vitality Stadium.

Only Rodri was doubtful for Man City prior to the FA Cup final, but the Spaniard started and completed 65 minutes of the Wembley showdown.

Rodri’s return likely means Nico Gonzalez will remain out of the starting lineup after being absent entirely from the Wembley squad.

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Meanwhile, Omar Marmoush was withdrawn at half-time during the FA Cup final, although the change was purely tactical rather than injury-related.

Marmoush struggled to influence the game and is now expected to drop back to the bench for Rayan Cherki to reclaim his place in the starting XI.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City possible starting lineup

Bournemouth: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

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Manchester City: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Silva, Rodri; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Bournemouth vs Manchester City prediction

Bournemouth are finishing the season in imperious form.

They come into this match unbeaten in 17, but will face their sternest test here since they beat Arsenal at the Emirates in early April.

If any team in the league has the form to rival that of the Cherries, though, it is Guardiola’s City.

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They have a penchant for finishing a campaign at pace, and with the added motivation of the weekend’s cup triumph behind them, they show no signs of slowing.

A domestic treble is the new objective for City. At the very least, they will push the title race to its final day.