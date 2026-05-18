It should not be about him - Jamie Carragher slams Salah over ‘selfish’ social media post about Liverpool

Jamie Carragher labels Mohamed Salah “selfish” over controversial Liverpool post

Jamie Carragher has strongly criticised Mohamed Salah over his social media post that has sparked debate among Liverpool supporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa, Mohamed Salah posted a message on Saturday urging his Liverpool teammates to "recover their identity" and meet the club's high standards.

The former Liverpool defender accused the Egyptian star of behaving selfishly after Salah shared comments online that many interpreted as indirect criticism of incoming manager Arne Slot and his tactical philosophy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salah’s message appeared to hint at a preference for the aggressive, high-pressing “heavy metal football” style associated with former manager Jürgen Klopp.

Carragher compares situation to Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher expressed disappointment with the public nature of Salah’s comments and suggested the forward should have handled any concerns privately.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m not surprised. I told everybody, ‘Something else will come before the end of the season.’ He’ll drop another bomb, a little bit like Ronaldo did on the way out of Manchester United,” Carragher said.

The Liverpool legend also referenced previous criticism he directed at Salah in earlier seasons, insisting the latest controversy reinforced his earlier concerns.

“Less than two years ago, I called him selfish for doing an interview, and I think that rings true again,” Carragher added.

He stressed that the club’s collective objectives should remain the primary focus rather than individual frustrations or opinions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added, “Liverpool has a really important week. They are still not fully qualified for the Champions League, and it should be about Liverpool FC, not Salah FC.”