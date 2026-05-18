Gary Neville disappointed with Mohamed Salah's social media outburst

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has strongly criticised Mohamed Salah for a recent social media post addressing Liverpool's disappointing season, stating he would be "fuming" if a player at his former club had made similar comments.

Salah's explosive online statement has divided opinion, coming at a time of intense scrutiny for Liverpool and their manager, Arne Slot.

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The Egyptian forward, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season, expressed his frustration with the team's recent performances.

Liverpool's hopes of securing a Champions League spot for next season were dealt a blow following a 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa, leaving their qualification uncertain heading into the final matchday.

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Neville slams Salah

Salah's post appeared to take a veiled shot at Slot's tactics, calling for a return to the "heavy metal" football that defined the Jurgen Klopp era.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville condemned the timing and nature of Salah's comments, suggesting they would not be well-received by the Liverpool manager.

Gary Neville | Getty

"He's pulled the pin out of a grenade right in the middle of the room. And he's walking out of the room," Neville remarked. "Mo's not happy over there."

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"It's not great. If he was a Manchester United player, I'd be fuming," he continued. "But what you can never do with this kind of player, with this kind of stature and personality, is keep them quiet.

Mohamed Salah for Liverpool || imago

“If they've got something to say, they're going to say it. And they're going to say it at the point where you don't want to hear it."

Neville acknowledged the difficult position it puts the club in, adding, "That was a telling comment. Arne Slot will not welcome it whatsoever.

“But he will just want to get to the end of the season, get out of there, get everyone out of there that's not going to be there next season, and try and build."

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