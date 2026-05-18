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Neymar reacts furiously after substitution error in Santos loss

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:33 - 18 May 2026
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Neymar reacts furiously after substitution error
Brazilian star Neymar was at the center of a heated dispute with match officials after being incorrectly substituted during Santos' 3-0 loss to Coritiba.
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Neymar, who is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, has not featured for the national team since 2023 due to persistent injury issues. 

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He recently extended his contract with Santos until the end of 2026 in a bid to secure a spot in the upcoming World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

However, he was substituted wrongly against Coritiba, which left him visibly furious as he attempted to prove the mistake.

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Neymar frustrated by wrong substitution

The controversy unfolded 65 minutes into the match as Neymar was temporarily off the pitch receiving treatment for a calf injury.

The fourth official raised the board displaying his number 10, signalling for Robinho Jr to replace him. It appeared that teammate Gonzalo Escobar was the player intended to be withdrawn.

Attempting to re-enter the field to continue with the team, Neymar was shown a yellow card by the referee, according to reports.

Neymar arguing with the referee || Imago
Neymar arguing with the referee || Imago
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In a moment of frustration, he grabbed the official substitution slip from the officials and held it up to a television camera, trying to show that Escobar's name, not his, was listed for the change.

Despite his protests, the substitution stood. Neymar eventually conceded, handing the captain's armband to Escobar before leaving the pitch. 

The timing was particularly frustrating for the 34-year-old, who was hoping to make a strong impression just one day before Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti is set to announce his World Cup squad.

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