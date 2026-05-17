They love him — Ancelotti admits Brazil players pressure him to call Neymar for World Cup

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti has stressed the difficulty in making the Neymar decision for the World Cup.

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti has addressed the dilemma surrounding the potential inclusion of Neymar for the upcoming World Cup, declaring that his final squad decision will be carefully calculated based on physical readiness rather than emotion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Ancelotti said

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Reuters, the legendary Italian manager acknowledged the massive internal and external pressure to select the 34-year-old forward but maintained his absolute tactical autonomy.

"When you have to choose, you have to consider many things," Ancelotti stated. "Neymar is an important player for this country because of the talent he has always shown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But he has had problems and is working hard to recover. It is, obviously, not such an easy decision for me. We have to weigh up the pros and cons carefully."

Neymar is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer | IMAGO

The scrutiny surrounding the selection arrives after Ancelotti controversially omitted Brazil's all-time leading scorer from the recent World Cup preparatory friendlies.

That omission led to an expression of frustration crashing from the Santos star, who has not shied away from sharing his desperate keenness to participate in the upcoming mundial despite his recent physical setbacks.

Dressing room lobbying

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond Neymar's years-long struggles with injuries, Ancelotti noted that the forward's undeniable popularity within the locker room remains a massive factor under evaluation.

Several national teammates have actively lobbied for the veteran's inclusion, leading Ancelotti to admit: "I know full well that Neymar is much loved, not only by the public but also by the players.”

“This is also a factor, because we have to consider the atmosphere that will surround Neymar's call-up... I think it's normal for the players to express their opinion.