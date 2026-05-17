Man United fans react as Casemiro and his wife bid 'emotional' goodbye to Old Trafford

The veteran Brazilian played his final home game for the Red Devils.

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The Brazilian international was joined on the pitch by his wife, Anna Mariana Casemiro, and their children as fans delivered a heartfelt send-off in what was his final home appearance for the club.

Casemiro and his family say goodbye to Old Trafford after the game against Nottingham Forest | IMAGO

The 34-year-old received a standing ovation as he was substituted, with chants of “One more year” ringing around Old Trafford.

Emotional scenes unfolded as Casemiro embraced his family and soaked in the atmosphere one last time.

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Casemiro and his wife Anna Maria Casemiro | IMAGO

In 159 appearances since joining from Real Madrid in 2022, Casemiro scored 26 goals and won two major trophies, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

🚨🎥🗣️| Casemiro’s with some farewell words to the Old Trafford crowd. ❤️🇧🇷



pic.twitter.com/VUABnONKCs — Kev 屮 (@UtdKev08) May 17, 2026

His leadership and warrior-like mentality in midfield made him a fan favourite during a transitional period for the club.

Fan and Social Media Reactions

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The farewell sparked an outpouring of emotion across social media, with United supporters reflecting on Casemiro’s impact:

See some reactions on X:

Emotional Scenes as Casemiro Steps Off the Old Trafford Pitch for the Final Time… His Family With Him! 🥺❤️🤍



What a fan favourite he’s been at Manchester United! From being written off to becoming indispensable! ❤️



It’s going to be hard to replace Casemiro! 😩



Via Simon… pic.twitter.com/klflKVNiTR — FootballingGods • Football • Fútbol • Soccer (@footballinggod5) May 17, 2026

A warrior leaving the Theatre of Dreams to a standing ovation ❤️👏

Thank you for the memories, Casemiro. What a beautiful farewell at Old Trafford 🔴@ManUtd is always your home 😭😢😔☹️😔 pic.twitter.com/IOoDNH5YHE — ☬ Pain ☬ (@Itunu27k) May 17, 2026

Goodbye Casemiro — Dr. United (@Dr_ManUtd) May 17, 2026

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Casemiro’s wife Anna Mariana and family were visibly moved during the tribute, highlighting the personal side of the departure after more than a decade together supporting his career.

As the 2025-26 season concludes, Casemiro departs Old Trafford with gratitude from the fans and a legacy as a determined winner who gave everything for Manchester United.