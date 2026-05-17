Man United fans react as Casemiro and his wife bid 'emotional' goodbye to Old Trafford
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro delivered a poignant goodbye to the Theatre of Dreams after the club’s 3-2 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, 17 May.
The Brazilian international was joined on the pitch by his wife, Anna Mariana Casemiro, and their children as fans delivered a heartfelt send-off in what was his final home appearance for the club.
The 34-year-old received a standing ovation as he was substituted, with chants of “One more year” ringing around Old Trafford.
Emotional scenes unfolded as Casemiro embraced his family and soaked in the atmosphere one last time.
In 159 appearances since joining from Real Madrid in 2022, Casemiro scored 26 goals and won two major trophies, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.
🚨🎥🗣️| Casemiro’s with some farewell words to the Old Trafford crowd. ❤️🇧🇷— Kev 屮 (@UtdKev08) May 17, 2026
pic.twitter.com/VUABnONKCs
His leadership and warrior-like mentality in midfield made him a fan favourite during a transitional period for the club.
Fan and Social Media Reactions
The farewell sparked an outpouring of emotion across social media, with United supporters reflecting on Casemiro’s impact:
See some reactions on X:
Emotional Scenes as Casemiro Steps Off the Old Trafford Pitch for the Final Time… His Family With Him! 🥺❤️🤍— FootballingGods • Football • Fútbol • Soccer (@footballinggod5) May 17, 2026
What a fan favourite he’s been at Manchester United! From being written off to becoming indispensable! ❤️
It’s going to be hard to replace Casemiro! 😩
Via Simon… pic.twitter.com/klflKVNiTR
A warrior leaving the Theatre of Dreams to a standing ovation ❤️👏— ☬ Pain ☬ (@Itunu27k) May 17, 2026
Thank you for the memories, Casemiro. What a beautiful farewell at Old Trafford 🔴@ManUtd is always your home 😭😢😔☹️😔 pic.twitter.com/IOoDNH5YHE
Goodbye Casemiro— Dr. United (@Dr_ManUtd) May 17, 2026
🔱 GOODBYE LEGENDARY RED! 🫡🔱 #MUFC #casemiro https://t.co/timwK61x02 pic.twitter.com/v4mB60YCz0— Fergi Time (@Glory_manu99) May 17, 2026
Casemiro’s wife Anna Mariana and family were visibly moved during the tribute, highlighting the personal side of the departure after more than a decade together supporting his career.
As the 2025-26 season concludes, Casemiro departs Old Trafford with gratitude from the fans and a legacy as a determined winner who gave everything for Manchester United.
His next chapter remains open, with speculation linking him to opportunities abroad, including possibly Major League Soccer.