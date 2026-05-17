Super Eagles boss Chelle reveals selection plan for Ronaldo's Portugal

Nigeria boss Eric Chelle has opened up on his selection process ahead of crucial friendlies against Portugal and Poland.

Eric Chelle has said the upcoming 2026 Unity Cup in London will serve as a vital platform to assess emerging Nigerian talents and expand his squad options.

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Several players are expected to earn their first or rare call-ups, including Plymouth Argyle forward Owen Oseni, Pisa striker Rafiu Durosinmi, Hamburg winger Philip Otele, Dukla Prague midfielder Samson Tijani, and Ikorodu City captain Tosin Oyedokun.

After the Unity Cup, Chelle is expected to name a stronger squad for high-profile friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

However, the Malian tactician admitted that player availability could pose a significant challenge.

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“At this time, this is difficult because for these games against Poland and Portugal, players are on holiday.

"They have spent a year playing, some have minor injuries, and they need to rest, so it will depend on how they feel,” Chelle explained.