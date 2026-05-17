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‘We will see in a few days’ - Chelle confirms selection for Unity Cup but not ready to announce

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:22 - 17 May 2026
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Chelle confirms selection for Unity Cup
Nigeria's head coach, Eric Chelle, has confirmed his selections for the upcoming Unity Cup in London are finalised, but he is keeping his cards close to his chest ahead of the official announcement.
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The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Jamaica, Zimbabwe, and India in the Unity Cup competition. 

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The tournament, held at The Valley, is seen as a crucial platform for Chelle to evaluate new talent and expand the Super Eagles' player pool. 

Football enthusiasts across Nigeria are keenly anticipating the squad list, with several promising names tipped for a call-up. 

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Chelle speaks on squad selection

Speaking to TVC News, Chelle acknowledged the depth of talent available to him and his selection ahead of the tournament.

"Definitely, Nigeria is blessed with a lot of talent, but not all will play at the same time," he said. 

Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach || Imago
Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach, wants more players. || Imago

"I try my best to give opportunities to those who can fit into our philosophy and vision, which is to become the best."

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However, the Malian coach admitted that assembling his strongest side for those fixtures could be challenging due to player availability.

"At this time, this is difficult because for these games against Poland and Portugal, players are on holiday," Chelle explained. 

Super Eagles players celebrating . Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles players celebrating . Image credit: Imago

"They have spent a year playing, some have minor injuries, and they need to rest, so it will depend on how they feel."

For now, his focus remains squarely on the immediate task. "I have a few days to think about everything. Now, I prefer to stay focused on the Unity Cup and work during these few days for the games in June."

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Chelle was recently seen scouting Nigeria Premier Football League matches, expressing admiration for the domestic talent on display. 

"There are some good talents in the league," he noted. "I watched some of them because I follow them, and I wanted to see them in real situations. I have already made my choice, so we will see in a few days."

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