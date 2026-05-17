Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface opens up on ‘crazy season’ after difficult Werder Bremen loan spell

Nigeria striker Victor Boniface has described his injury-plagued loan spell at Werder Bremen as a “crazy season” after struggling for form and fitness in the Bundesliga.

Victor Boniface has reflected on what he described as a “crazy season” after enduring a frustrating and injury-hit loan spell at Werder Bremen during the 2025/26 Bundesliga campaign.

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The Nigerian international, who joined Bremen on loan from Bayer 04 Leverkusen, struggled to replicate the explosive form that previously established him as one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting forwards.

Instead, the campaign turned into one of the most difficult periods of his professional career, with injuries and a prolonged goal drought severely limiting his impact.

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Boniface managed just 11 Bundesliga appearances for Bremen and failed to score during his time at the club.

Victor Boniface’s loan spell at Werder Bremen ends in disappointment

Boniface will return to Bayer Leverkusen after a difficult and ultimately unsuccessful loan period at Werder Bremen.

Werder Bremen confirmed that the striker will not be retained permanently.

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German sports magazine Kicker delivered a blunt assessment of the situation, stating: “Boniface has no future at Werder Bremen. The striker will initially return to his parent club, Bayer Leverkusen, after an unsuccessful loan spell in which he failed to score in 11 appearances.”

Emotional message to fans

Despite the disappointment, Boniface chose to end the season on a positive note by thanking supporters, teammates, and club staff for their support throughout the difficult period.

Taking to his official X account, the Super Eagles striker admitted the season had tested him mentally and physically.

“Wow. Crazy season for me, a lot has happened. Just want to say thank you very much to fans and staff and players,” Boniface wrote.

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