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Respect: Super Eagles striker Boniface reveals music superstar who supported him after surgery

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 10:08 - 10 May 2026
Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has sparked a massive reaction online after revealing the heartwarming role a Nigerian music superstar played during his gruelling injury recovery. In an honest post-surgery update, the Werder Bremen star shared how the singer stood by him when the lights went out.
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Beyond the glitz and glamour of professional football, the road to recovery from injury can often be a lonely one. 

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But for Bayer Leverkusen and Super Eagles striker Victor Bonifa​ce, that journey was made easier by the consistent care of one of Nigeria’s biggest musical icons.

Boniface speaks out

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In a heartfelt post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the 25-year-old forward, on loan at Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, singled out Teni the Entertainer for special praise.

"After my surgery, I know how many times Teni the Entertainer call to check on me. Respect,"Boniface shared with his followers.

The striker underwent significant knee surgery in January 2026 to address cartilage damage that has kept him sidelined for a large portion of the 2025/26 Bundesliga season. 

While he recently made a long-awaited return to the matchday squad in a 1-1 draw against VfB Stuttgart, Boniface admitted the injury's mental toll was significant.

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Teni, whose real name is Teniola Apata, is well-known for her deep ties to the Nigerian sporting community. 

Her decision to frequently check in on Boniface during his rehabilitation has resonated with fans, who have lauded her for being a "real one" in an industry where support can sometimes be fleeting.

Teni the Entertainer
Teni the Entertainer

As Boniface works his way back to full fitness for both club and country, it is clear that the respect he has for Teni is built on more than just her music, it's built on a friendship that stood firm during his toughest career challenge to date.

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