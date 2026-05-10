‘He took me as his own’ - Osimhen hails club legend for Galatasaray success
The Nigerian striker played a pivotal role in Galatasaray's title-clinching victory over Antalyaspor on Saturday evening.
The forward got his name on the score sheet with two goals to secure the club's 26th league championship at RAMS Park.
Osimhen, who first joined the Turkish giants on loan last season, has now won the Super Lig title in consecutive years.
Osimhen hails Muslera
During an Instagram Live celebration with fans after the match, Osimhen was joined by Muslera and shared heartfelt words about the veteran's impact.
"Muslera, that's my captain right there; I need to say something about him," the 2023 CAF Player of the Year stated. "This guy is a big legend in the dressing room, always motivating us even if he's far away."
Osimhen highlighted the deep connection the goalkeeper has with the club and expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received upon his arrival.
"He's actually one of the few people who are attached to this great club; he's a big legend, we miss him," Osimhen continued.
"Muslera embraced me when I came here like a real man, and I was like a little boy. He took me as his own, and I appreciate it. Thank you again."
Fernando Muslera, who earned 134 caps for Uruguay after his 2009 debut, retired from international football earlier this year.