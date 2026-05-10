Report: "Galatasaray ready ₦2.7 billion offer to celebrate Osimhen and Co

Recently -crowned Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray are reportedly eyeing a lavish celebration to honour Victor Osimhen and others after their 26th league title

Galatasaray is reportedly planning a championship celebration that matches its massive European ambitions, with news emerging of a record-breaking offer to secure a global superstar for their title party.

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Following their 26th Super Lig triumph, the "Lions" have reportedly approached pop icon Dua Lipa to headline a historic event in honour of Victor Osimhen and the championship-winning squad.

Galatasaray eye ₦2.7 Billion performance in Istanbul

According to reports from Turkish media, Galatasaray management has tabled a $2 million (approximately ₦2.7 billion) offer to British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa.

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The proposal reportedly covers a four-song set to be performed at a massive outdoor celebration, likely to be held at the Yenikapi waterfront event ground.

Journalist Yakup Cinar indicates that the singer's camp has responded positively to the offer, and negotiations are currently ongoing.

To ensure the club’s core budget remains focused on the pitch, the staggering performance fee is expected to be entirely funded by club sponsors rather than the team's internal coffers.

Galatasaray celebrating the Osimhen era

The planned festivities follow a historic Saturday night at RAMS Park, where Victor Osimhen cemented his legendary status by scoring a clinical brace in a 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor.

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The win secured Galatasaray’s fourth consecutive league title, a feat that the club wants to mark with a "global brand" approach.

This aggressive commercial move aligns with the club's recent spending spree, which saw them invest roughly €175 million in transfers during 2025, headlined by the permanent ₦110 billion (€75 million) signing of Osimhen.