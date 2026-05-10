Mourinho teases Real Madrid connection with latest comments

Portuguese legend Jose Mourinho has teased a return to Real Madrid amidst rumours of Benfice exit

José Mourinho’s recent reflections on his historic exit from Inter Milan have inadvertently poured fuel on the fire regarding his potential return to the Santiago Bernabéu.

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As Real Madrid continues to navigate a turbulent season under interim boss Álvaro Arbeloa, Mourinho’s admission that he would repeat his 2010 departure has been interpreted by many as a clear signal of his enduring affection for the Spanish giants.

Mourinho reveals difficulty of joining Real Madrid in 2010

In a candid interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the "Special One" revisited the most difficult decision of his illustrious career: leaving Inter immediately after securing a historic Treble of Serie A, the Coppa Italia, and the Champions League.

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When asked if he would make that same choice today, Mourinho's answer was telling. "Yes, because with Inter I had just won the Champions League... and because then I went to Real Madrid," he explained.

While the quotes were framed as a retrospective on his career philosophy, leaving while at the very top, the specific mention of his move to Madrid has become the focal point for a fanbase desperate for a strong hand to lead them out of their current crisis.

A modern lens on a historical move

While Mourinho’s comments were rooted in his past triumphs, they are being viewed through a very modern lens in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid is currently mired in a trophy-less run and a fractured dressing room, with Florentino Pérez reportedly seeking an authoritative figure to replace Arbeloa this summer.

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The timing of Mourinho’s reflection is particularly poignant, as he is currently the heavy favourite to take over, despite being under contract at Benfica.

By reminding the world that he once chose Madrid over the perfection of a Treble-winning Inter side, Mourinho has subtly reinforced the idea that for him, all roads eventually lead back to the Bernabéu.