'Come on' - Guardiola begs West Ham to beat Arsenal

Pep Guardiola urged West Ham to help Manchester City in the Premier League title race after City’s 3-0 win over Brentford cut Arsenal’s lead to two points.

Pep Guardiola made a passionate appeal to West Ham United after Manchester City strengthened their Premier League title challenge with a convincing 3-0 victory over Brentford.

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The result moved City to within two points of league leaders Arsenal ahead of the Gunners’ clash against West Ham.

Goals from Jérémy Doku, Erling Haaland, and Omar Marmoush secured an important victory for City at the Etihad Stadium.

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The win maintained pressure on Arsenal as the title race enters its decisive final weeks.

What Guardiola said

Following the match, Guardiola openly expressed his hope that West Ham could take points off Arsenal.

As reported by ESPN, the City manager crossed his arms in a gesture associated with West Ham supporters before leaving his press conference with the words: “Come on you Irons.”

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Despite trailing Arsenal, Guardiola admitted he is enjoying another intense title race.

“We are competing against a team that reached the Champions League final unbeaten and has been top of the table almost the whole season. It’s not in our hands now because we need them to drop points, but I love being in this situation again,” he said.

Guardiola emphasised that City’s focus remains on winning every remaining game while balancing domestic and cup commitments.

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“All we can do is keep winning. The schedule is demanding, but there are only two weeks left and then the season is over,” he said.

After Brentford, City’s remaining league fixtures include matches against Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Aston Villa.