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David Moyes frustrated as Everton blow 2-goal lead in thrilling draw with Man City

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:03 - 05 May 2026
David Moyes
Everton boss David Moyes reacts after his side surrendered a 3-1 lead in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Manchester City.
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Everton manager David Moyes has voiced his frustration after watching his side surrender a two-goal advantage in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Manchester City.

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The Toffees looked on course for a memorable victory after a spirited turnaround, but were ultimately denied all three points in a pulsating encounter.

City initially took the lead through Jérémy Doku, but Everton responded in style with a quick burst of goals.

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A rapid double from Thierno Barry shifted the momentum before Jake O'Brien powered home a header to give Everton a commanding 3-1 lead.

At that stage, Moyes’ side appeared firmly in control and on track for a statement win.

However, City responded swiftly, refusing to let the game slip away. Doku struck again late in the contest to complete City’s comeback and ensure the points were shared, capping off an entertaining six-goal showdown.

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What Moyes said

Despite praising his team’s performance, Moyes admitted Everton failed to capitalise on key moments that could have sealed the result.

“We played really well, especially in spells, but we should have put the game to bed when we had the chance,” he said.

The experienced manager emphasised that such lapses can be costly against top opposition like Manchester City.

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Moyes also expressed strong dissatisfaction with the officiating, pointing to a key incident in the box involving Merlin Röhl and Bernardo Silva.

“It looked like a stonewall penalty to me. Those decisions can change the outcome of games, and we didn’t get it,” Moyes argued.

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