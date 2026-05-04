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Inter president confirms Barcelona interest in star player

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:59 - 04 May 2026
Inter president Beppe Marotta discussed the interest from Spain in Alessandro Bastoni.
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Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta has confirmed that Barcelona hold a genuine interest in signing star centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, though he caveated his comments by noting that concrete negotiations had yet to begin.

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What he said

Speaking to Radio Anch'Io Sport after their Scudetto win, Marotta addressed the growing speculation surrounding the 25-year-old Italy international, who has emerged as a priority for the Catalan giants. 

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“I won’t deny there is interest from Barcelona, but nothing concrete yet. A player leaves if he expresses the desire to go. At this moment he is happy to be with us, and we are happy with him.”

“He is a great talent. He was unlucky in certain episodes. Everyone had their eyes on him. He made that naive mistake against Juventus with the simulation; he was the first to admit it, but we protected him. He is a great champion.”

Barcelona are currently orchestrating an ambitious summer rebuild, targeting an elite centre-back alongside a new striker and a winger to reinforce their squad. 

Barcelona's pursuit is complicated given Bastoni's importance to an Inter side which just clinched their historic 21st domestic crown, the 2025/26 Serie A title.

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The Nerazzurri officially wrapped up the Scudetto with three matches to spare following a decisive 2-0 victory over Parma at San Siro on Sunday. 

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