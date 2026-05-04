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Chelsea interim coach contrasts Rosenior despite Awoniyi dampening European ambition

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 19:04 - 04 May 2026
Chelsea's coach Callum McFarlane defended his players after the defeat to Nottingham Forest.
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Chelsea interim head coach Callum McFarlane has defended his players following a debilitating 3-1 Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge, rejecting suggestions that the squad lacked effort or commitment. 

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Despite witnessing a disastrous start where Chelsea conceded twice in the opening minute to Taiwo Awoniyi’s header and suffering from missed opportunities like Cole Palmer's failed penalty, McFarlane insisted the squad showed fight. 

What he said 

Speaking after the game, McFarlane expressed profound disappointment at the result but dismissed the idea that the poor result can be attributed to a lack of desire.

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"I wouldn't say that. I don't think we lacked effort and commitment,” he responded, when asked if the players were difficult to coach, according to the BBC. “We got into some good situations in the second half; it wasn't down to a lack of effort.

"We believe we will [stop the ‘rot’]; we see the lads every day and they are doing everything they can. We need to move on quickly and it's about responding now."

Chelsea interim boss McFarlane || Imago
Chelsea interim boss McFarlane || Imago

His comment stands in stark, deliberate contrast to his predecessor, Liam Rosenior, who was unceremoniously sacked after just 106 days in charge on April 22.

Before receiving the boot, Rosenior publicly ripped into the dressing room, labelling the players' application as "indefensible" and "unacceptable" following a 3-0 hammering by Brighton & Hove Albion.

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Chelsea’s European ambitions in jeopardy

The crushing home defeat against Nottingham Forest exacerbates a historically terrible run of form for the West London club. 

Prior to McFarlane taking temporary charge, the Blues had endured a catastrophic sequence of five consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring a single goal, a grim milestone not recorded by the club since 1912.

Now languishing in 7th place in the Premier League table, Chelsea are in severe danger of completely missing out on European football next season, with their hopes of securing a qualification spot rapidly fading. 

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