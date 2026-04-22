Brighton vs Chelsea: Liam Rosenior questions belief and commitment of his players in explosive rant

Chelsea's head coach went ballistic on his players after the debilitating defeat to Brighton at the Amex.

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior delivered a brutal post-match interview following a humiliating 3-0 away defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

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The catastrophic result extends the club's alarming goal drought and losing streak in the Premier League to five matches.

With the wheels visibly falling off at Stamford Bridge, the latest collapse leaves Chelsea stranded in sixth place and seven points adrift of fifth-placed Liverpool, placing their hopes of Champions League qualification in severe jeopardy.

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What Rosenior said

Speaking after the game, a visibly furious Rosenior fiercely accused his squad of a severe lack of desire, stating, "The general attitude, spirit was lacking – determination from three or four of the starting eleven. That's nowhere near enough for this club.”

“I have defended the players at times when it was the correct thing but I can't defend that performance.

Some of the things I witnessed today, I don't want to ever see again. If you're playing at this elite football club... to be even accused of throwing the towel in is unacceptable."

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"I think the players need to have a look in the mirror for what they put in. You can talk about tactics… tactics come after the basics. Having more courage to play, winning duels, winning headers, tackles, conceding terrible goals. That was an unacceptable performance tonight."

A historic slump

A historic statistical slump glaringly validates Rosenior's scathing assessment; Chelsea have now lost five consecutive league matches without scoring a single goal for the first time since 1912, routinely being outrun and out-duelled across the pitch.