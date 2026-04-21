Advertisement

Brighton vs Chelsea: Blues' European dreams crumble after fifth straight Premier League loss

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:06 - 21 April 2026
Chelsea made it five Premier League losses on the bounce as their hopes of reaching the Champions League suffered another blow
Advertisement

Liam Rosenior's Blues continued as Chelsea suffered yet another Premier League loss, leaving any hopes of finishing in the top five totally decimated.

Advertisement

The Blues suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss to Brighton and have now failed to score in five consecutive Premier League losses.

Brighton vs Chelsea: How it happened

Brighton made a blistering start, testing Robert Sánchez inside two minutes before taking the lead from the resulting corner. Jorrel Hato’s poor clearance fell kindly to Ferdi Kadıoğlu, whose deflected effort found the net.

Advertisement

Buoyed by the early goal, Brighton dominated proceedings, creating several chances as Sánchez was forced into multiple saves. Chelsea struggled badly in the first half, failing to register a shot on target and leaving their travelling fans frustrated.

The visitors showed brief improvement after the break, with Roméo Lavia firing over, but their hopes quickly faded. Brighton struck again on the counter, with Jake Hinshelwood redeeming an earlier miss to double the advantage. The hosts continued to threaten, with Kaoru Mitoma and Kadıoğlu going close, while Chelsea looked disjointed and lacked attacking intent.

Brighton sealed a deserved victory in stoppage time through substitute Danny Welbeck, capping a dominant display. The win strengthens their push for European qualification, marking six victories in their last eight league matches.

For Chelsea, the defeat deepens the crisis. It marks their fifth consecutive Premier League loss and another game without scoring, piling pressure on manager Liam Rosenior ahead of their FA Cup semi-final.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Brighton vs Chelsea: Liam Rosenior questions belief and commitment of his players in explosive rant
Football
22.04.2026
Brighton vs Chelsea: Liam Rosenior questions belief and commitment of his players in explosive rant
Liam Rosenior is under serious pressure
Football
21.04.2026
Rosenior relegates Chelsea to pre-World War I lows after Brighton loss
Real Madrid vs Alaves: Los Blancos stay in title fight despite late scare
Football
21.04.2026
Real Madrid vs Alaves: Los Blancos stay in title fight despite late scare
Leicester City relegated to third division exactly 10 years after fairytale Premier League win
Football
21.04.2026
Leicester City relegated to third division exactly 10 years after fairytale Premier League win
Super Eagles Umar Sadiq saves crucial point for Valencia in relegation dogfight
Football
21.04.2026
Super Eagles Umar Sadiq saves crucial point for Valencia in relegation dogfight
Brighton vs Chelsea: Blues' European dreams crumble after fifth straight Premier League loss
Football
21.04.2026
Brighton vs Chelsea: Blues' European dreams crumble after fifth straight Premier League loss