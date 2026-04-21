Brighton vs Chelsea: Blues' European dreams crumble after fifth straight Premier League loss

Chelsea made it five Premier League losses on the bounce as their hopes of reaching the Champions League suffered another blow

Liam Rosenior's Blues continued as Chelsea suffered yet another Premier League loss, leaving any hopes of finishing in the top five totally decimated.

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The Blues suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss to Brighton and have now failed to score in five consecutive Premier League losses.

Brighton vs Chelsea: How it happened

Brighton made a blistering start, testing Robert Sánchez inside two minutes before taking the lead from the resulting corner. Jorrel Hato’s poor clearance fell kindly to Ferdi Kadıoğlu, whose deflected effort found the net.

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Buoyed by the early goal, Brighton dominated proceedings, creating several chances as Sánchez was forced into multiple saves. Chelsea struggled badly in the first half, failing to register a shot on target and leaving their travelling fans frustrated.

The visitors showed brief improvement after the break, with Roméo Lavia firing over, but their hopes quickly faded. Brighton struck again on the counter, with Jake Hinshelwood redeeming an earlier miss to double the advantage. The hosts continued to threaten, with Kaoru Mitoma and Kadıoğlu going close, while Chelsea looked disjointed and lacked attacking intent.

Brighton sealed a deserved victory in stoppage time through substitute Danny Welbeck, capping a dominant display. The win strengthens their push for European qualification, marking six victories in their last eight league matches.