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‘Results must change’ — Chelsea sack update delivered on Rosenior as pressure mounts

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:58 - 21 April 2026
Liam Rosenior is under significant pressure at Chelsea following a disastrous run of form.
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Chelsea have endured a miserable few weeks, losing six of their last seven matches across all competitions.

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The Blues' only win during this period came in a 7-0 thrashing of League One side Port Vale in the FA Cup.

Liam Rosenior is under serious pressure
Liam Rosenior is under serious pressure

However, their domestic form has left them facing the reality of missing out on Champions League football.

Rosenior's men currently sit seven points adrift of fifth-placed Liverpool with only five matches remaining, making a top-five finish look increasingly unlikely.

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Rosenior has Chelsea backing, but results must improve

Rosenior was appointed in early January following the sacking of Enzo Maresca. Despite a promising start, his tenure has gone downhill rapidly.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge are not yet ready to pull the trigger.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed that the "message" from the club is that they still "believe in the manager" to turn the situation around.

"Chelsea are in a difficult situation in terms of results. No goals scored in the last four Premier League games, and four defeats,” Romano said.

"But the message from the club is still to support the manager and believe in the manager, because obviously arriving in January without preseason is a different thing. Obviously,

"it’s a result business, we know that, and Chelsea can’t continue like this, that’s very clear. So they need to change as soon as possible in terms of results, in terms of impact.

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"Chelsea maintains their support towards the manager. They keep believing in the manager, but the results must change”

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