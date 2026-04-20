Chelsea ready to sell Garnacho just 8 months after £40m transfer

Chelsea could sell Alejandro Garnacho just eight months after signing him from Manchester United.

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to part ways with Alejandro Garnacho just eight months after his high-profile £40 million switch from Manchester United.

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According to reports led by talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, senior figures at Chelsea have accepted that the winger’s stint at Stamford Bridge “is not working out.”

When Garnacho arrived in West London last summer, the deal was seen as a major coup. The 21-year-old had emerged as one of United’s brightest young stars and was expected to bring pace, flair, and directness to Chelsea’s attack.

🚨 BREAKING: Chelsea open to selling Alejandro Garnacho this summer. Acceptance amongst hierarchy that it’s not working out. (@alex_crook @talkSPORT) #CFC — Pys (@CFCPys) April 20, 2026

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While Garnacho has managed eight goals across all competitions, his Premier League return, just one goal.

Manager Liam Rosenior has frequently preferred Pedro Neto on the left wing, leaving Garnacho on the fringes for key fixtures.

Despite having six years remaining on his contract, reports indicate Chelsea officials are now willing to listen to offers for the Argentine.

Garnacho reflects on Manchester United exit

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In a candid interview, Garnacho admitted his departure from Manchester United was not easy, revealing moments of frustration during his final months at Old Trafford.