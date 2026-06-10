‘Never seen Super Eagles play this well’ - Eric Chelle hailed after Nigeria's display against Portugal

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has earned praise from fans after Nigeria's spirited display against Portugal

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has received widespread praise following Nigeria's impressive performance against Portugal in Wednesday night's international friendly in Leiria.

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Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be hoping to secure his first major silverware at AFCON 2027 | X

Although the three-time African champions suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat, the team's display against one of Europe's strongest sides left many supporters encouraged about the future under the Malian tactician.

Portugal opened the scoring in the 23rd minute through Chelsea winger Pedro Neto after a well-worked move involving Diogo Dalot.

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However, Nigeria responded positively and deservedly found an equaliser before halftime when Akor Adams calmly finished after being set up by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

The Super Eagles continued to compete strongly against Roberto Martinez's side before Francisco Conceição netted the winner for the hosts midway through the second half.

Nigerians praise Chelle

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Despite the result, the performance drew widespread acclaim from fans, many of whom praised the tactical structure, pressing intensity, and confidence displayed by the Nigerian team.

Omo, what has Eric Chelle done to this team? Dunno if I’ve ever seen The Super Eagles play this well against European teams like we’ve done against Poland and Portugal🔥 — Ken (@K3N3_X) June 10, 2026

If only the NFF will leave Eric Chelle with the super eagles job for at least 4 more years, the team will go places, I saw some glance of good football today, special thanks to Samuel chukwueze for letting us down again — Silva (@SilvaUdofa) June 10, 2026

Omo Nigeria ball ooooo. I just dey happy for this Eric Chelle — leumas (@eggsam59) June 10, 2026

Portugal vs Nigeria was a good game for both countries. Really pleased with the performance of the Nigeria team. Eric Chelle has been really impressive in this past few games. — Jammieblack (@Iamjamieblaq) June 10, 2026

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