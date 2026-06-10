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‘Never seen Super Eagles play this well’ - Eric Chelle hailed after Nigeria's display against Portugal

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 23:26 - 10 June 2026
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Akor Adams scores for Super Eagles || imago
Akor Adams scores for Super Eagles || imago
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has earned praise from fans after Nigeria's spirited display against Portugal
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Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has received widespread praise following Nigeria's impressive performance against Portugal in Wednesday night's international friendly in Leiria.

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Although the three-time African champions suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat, the team's display against one of Europe's strongest sides left many supporters encouraged about the future under the Malian tactician.

Portugal opened the scoring in the 23rd minute through Chelsea winger Pedro Neto after a well-worked move involving Diogo Dalot.

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However, Nigeria responded positively and deservedly found an equaliser before halftime when Akor Adams calmly finished after being set up by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

The Super Eagles continued to compete strongly against Roberto Martinez's side before Francisco Conceição netted the winner for the hosts midway through the second half.

Nigerians praise Chelle

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Despite the result, the performance drew widespread acclaim from fans, many of whom praised the tactical structure, pressing intensity, and confidence displayed by the Nigerian team.

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