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Forget Chelsea, come to Man Utd — Rio Ferdinand begs ex-teammate

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:44 - 28 July 2026
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Ferdinand || Imago
Ferdinand || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Rio Ferdinand has urged Danny Welbeck to reject interest from Chelsea and complete a dramatic return to Manchester United.
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The 35-year-old Brighton striker has emerged as a surprise target for Chelsea, with the Blues seeking veteran Premier League experience to support their young frontline.

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However, former United defender Ferdinand believes his ex-teammate should snub Stamford Bridge in favour of a second spell at Old Trafford.

Speaking on his Five YouTube channel, Ferdinand argued that Welbeck's tactical intelligence and pressing ability make him the ideal squad option for Michael Carrick's side.

"If Chelsea are looking at Danny Welbeck, then Manchester United should be on the phone to him immediately," Ferdinand said.

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"Forget Chelsea, come back home to Man United. He knows the club inside out, he has the work rate, and he would be a brilliant option in that dressing room. He still has so much to offer at the top level."

Welbeck progressed through United's youth academy, scoring 29 goals in 142 appearances before departing for Arsenal in 2014. Despite entering the veteran stage of his career, the forward's recent form for Brighton has drawn admiration across the Premier League.

United are actively seeking depth behind their starting attack with Benjamin Sesko and the ineffective Joshua Zirkzee as the only two strikers at the club.

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Welbeck, who scored 14 goals in 40 appearances for Brighton last season, will provide the much-needed experience and leadership to Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford.

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