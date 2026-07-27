Transfer news: Chelsea exploring move for ex-Man United and Arsenal star

Chelsea are reportedly exploring a potential deal to sign former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 35-year-old has one year remaining on his contract at the Amex Stadium, and Brighton are understood to be aware of Chelsea's interest.

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Welbeck was a key figure for Brighton last season, featuring in 37 of their 38 Premier League matches and recording his best-ever league goal tally with 13 goals.

Since joining from Watford in 2020, he has scored 51 goals in 201 appearances for the Seagulls.

Chelsea move for Welbeck

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According to David Ornstein, "Chelsea are exploring a move to sign Danny Welbeck from Brighton & Hove Albion. Terms end in 2027 & #BHAFC are aware of interest. Early stage but optimism on all sides; the deal can be done; quality + leadership appeals to Alonso."

Welbeck's experience is said to appeal to new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, and while discussions are in the early stages, there is a sense of optimism from all parties that an agreement could be reached.

Danny Welbeck celebrating a goal. (Photo Credit: Imago)

The potential move signals a shift in Chelsea's transfer strategy. After several windows focused on acquiring players under 25, the club is now targeting more seasoned, Premier League-proven talent.

The club has already added Marco Palestra, Maxence Lacroix, Geovany Quenda, Emmanuel Emegha and Morgan Rogers to the team.

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Chelsea currently have several strikers on their books, but the futures of many are uncertain. The club is open to offers for Liam Delap and Emmanuel Emegha, while Marc Guiu is expected to leave on loan or permanently.

Nicolas Jackson has returned from a loan at Bayern Munich, who declined their purchase option, but he was left out of the pre-season tour to Australia. Aston Villa have reportedly expressed interest in the Senegal international.