Super Falcons get breakthrough as Police arrest suspect over Hotel theft

Moroccan police have arrested a hotel employee accused of stealing money from Super Falcons players at their Casablanca hotel.

Police in Casablanca have arrested a hotel employee suspected of stealing money from members of Nigeria's Super Falcons during the team's stay in Morocco ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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The arrest was carried out by the judicial police in Casablanca's Anfa district after several players reported that cash had gone missing from their rooms at the Marriott Hotel.

Okoronkwo's complaint sparks investigation

The incident came to public attention after Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo revealed on social media that $700 had been stolen from her wallet.

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Okoronkwo also alleged that several of her teammates discovered money missing from their rooms during the team's stay.

The Super Falcons' media officer later confirmed that the matter had been officially reported to the Moroccan authorities, who immediately launched an investigation.

Police recover suspected stolen money

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According to a statement from Moroccan police, investigators identified a hotel employee as the prime suspect in the case.

A search conducted by officers led to the recovery of 10,000 Moroccan dirhams, an amount authorities believe represents the total sum stolen from the Nigerian players.

Police said the suspect allegedly exchanged the stolen U.S. dollars for the local currency before being apprehended.

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The employee remains in police custody while investigations continue under the supervision of the public prosecutor's office.

Despite the off-field distraction, the Super Falcons have continued their preparations for the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco.

Head coach Justine Madugu will lead the reigning African champions into their Group C opener against Malawi on Tuesday, July 28, before subsequent fixtures against Zambia and Egypt.