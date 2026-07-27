‘Leo has to keep going’ - Di Maria tips Messi to continue Argentina career
Messi recently led the Argentina team to the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having been the best player on his side.
However, they failed to defend their 2022 World Cup title, losing the final 1-0 to Spain during extra time.
Following the loss, many speculated that the Argentine legend would retire from international duty, but Di Maria thinks otherwise.
Di Maria speaks on Messi’s retirement
Di Maria, a long-time teammate of Messi, dismissed any talk of the captain's imminent retirement from the national team.
Despite Messi approaching 40, the Rosario Central winger is convinced that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is far from finished on the world stage.
Speaking after a recent match, Di Maria made his stance clear regarding his compatriot's future with the Albiceleste.
"Leo has to keep going as long as he wants," he stated. "I think he can continue for many more years.
“At 39, he's shown that he's one of the best and that he can continue to be one of the best in history. He has no ceiling, there's nothing more for him."
These remarks follow recent speculation about Messi's future, particularly after teammate Leandro Paredes suggested the 2026 World Cup final was intended to be Messi's last international appearance.