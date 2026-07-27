‘Let everybody move on’ - Oshoala vents frustration in cryptic posts ahead of WAFCON

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has sparked concern and speculation among fans after posting a series of frustrated messages on social media.

Oshoala is expected to lead Nigeria's campaign at WAFCON 2026, where she will aim to add another major trophy to her illustrious career.

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The celebrated striker, currently preparing for the Super Falcons’ first game against Malawi, is typically known for her upbeat and engaging online presence.

Oshoala, a former Barcelona Femeni forward, often interacts with fans, discusses football trends, and shares light-hearted content.

Oshoala complains on social media

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However, in a rare departure from her usual posts, Oshoala took to Snapchat on Sunday to express her grievances.

While she did not name anyone, the context of her messages strongly suggested she was addressing a partner.

Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala || Imago

In the posts, the decorated athlete voiced her frustration over a lack of reciprocal support, implying she was ready to end the relationship.

"Nggas want the whole world to stop for you without even showing up when needed and still have the effrontery to argue shit with you," Oshoala wrote. "Ngga d door is fucking open just as you said. Fk it."

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She continued, expressing her exhaustion with the situation, "Sh*t is draining, and I no get one more energy to carry on again, not even this period.

“Let everybody move on. Enough please. I am just a girl who thinks she deserves better and not asking for too much. To hell with everything this time, mehn."