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Not Morocco - Ordega names Super Falcons' biggest threat at WAFCON 2026

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 13:28 - 27 July 2026
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10-time African champions Super Falcons - Photo: IMAGO
Super Falcons forward Francisca Ordega named Nigeria's biggest challenge at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations as the defending champions chase an 11th continental title.
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Super Falcons forward Francisca Ordega has identified Ghana's Black Queens as the biggest obstacle to Nigeria's quest for an unprecedented 11th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

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Super Falcons arrive Rabat in style. Image: Justina Aniefiok (X)

The reigning African champions are among the favourites to retain their crown in Morocco and will begin their campaign against Malawi before taking on Zambia and Egypt in the group stage.

While acknowledging that several nations have improved significantly in women's football, Ordega believes Ghana poses the greatest challenge to Nigeria's ambitions.

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Ordega singles out Ghana

Speaking on Brila FM ahead of the tournament, the experienced winger explained why she considers the Black Queens the team to watch.

"The team I feel will challenge us in this WAFCON is Ghana because I watched one of their friendly matches which they won," Ordega said.

She added that although other teams are capable of causing problems, Ghana stands out as Nigeria's biggest rival.

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She added, "There are other teams who will challenge us, but I think Ghana is our main threat in the tournament."

Potential quarter-final clash

Nigeria and Ghana have been drawn into different groups but could meet in the knockout stage.

The Super Falcons will compete in Group C alongside Malawi, Zambia and Egypt, while Ghana are in Group D with Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde.

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If Nigeria finish top of Group C and Ghana qualify as runners-up in Group D, the two West African rivals would face each other in a highly anticipated quarter-final.

Nigeria and Ghana share one of the fiercest rivalries in African women's football.

The two countries have met in three previous WAFCON finals, in 1998, 2002 and 2006 with the Super Falcons emerging victorious on each occasion.

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