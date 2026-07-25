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'Too Much Aura!' – Nigerians hail Super Falcons' stunning Adire attire ahead of WAFCON 2026

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 19:58 - 25 July 2026
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Super Falcons arrive Rabat in style. Image: Justina Aniefiok (X)
Nigerians have praised the Super Falcons' elegant Adire attire after the team arrived in Rabat for WAFCON 2026
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Nigeria's Super Falcons have once again captured the admiration of football fans, this time not with their performances on the pitch but with their elegant traditional attire as they arrived in Rabat, Morocco, for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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The reigning African champions made a stylish entrance in coordinated green-and-white Adire outfits, showcasing Nigerian culture while projecting unity, confidence, and pride ahead of their title defence.

'We are the Queens of Africa' - Super Falcons

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Shortly after arriving in the Moroccan capital, the Super Falcons shared stunning photographs of the squad on their official social media platforms with the bold caption: "We are #TheQueens of Africa!"

'Too much aura!' – Fans react

Among the many responses, one comment quickly stood out and became one of the most talked-about reactions.

"😁🤭 too much aura," wrote user @BestAbbyy.

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The phrase instantly resonated with fans, with many agreeing that the Super Falcons' appearance perfectly reflected the confidence of Africa's most successful women's national team.

Several supporters also praised the team's elegant Adire outfits, describing them as classy, regal and befitting of reigning continental champions.

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Beyond football, many Nigerians applauded the decision to embrace indigenous fashion before the tournament.

Supporters noted that the coordinated Adire attire promoted Nigeria's rich cultural heritage while reinforcing the team's identity on the continental stage.

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The Super Falcons arrived in Rabat after completing a successful 10-day training camp in Casablanca.

Coach Justine Madugu's side rounded off their preparations with a 2-1 victory over Tanzania's Twiga Stars in a friendly, with captain Rasheedat Ajibade and Esther Okoronkwo finding the net.

Nigeria will open their Group C campaign against tournament debutants Malawi on Tuesday before taking on Zambia and Egypt.

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Having won a record 10 Women's Africa Cup of Nations titles, the Super Falcons are aiming to extend their dominance by lifting an unprecedented 11th continental crown in Morocco.

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