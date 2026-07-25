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He has everything — Chelsea icon Gallas urges Alonso to make one crucial signing

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:56 - 25 July 2026
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William Gallas has advised Xabi Alonso on the perfect signing to make this summer.
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The former Chelsea defender has urged the Blues to press ahead with a deal for England defender and Arsenal transfer target John Stones.

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Stones played an important role for Thomas Tuchel’s side over the summer, starting three games in England’s run to the semi-finals despite an injury-affected campaign with Manchester City.

His performances at the World Cup have attracted the interest of top European clubs looking to add an experienced top-level defender to their ranks.

England defender John Stones || Imago
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Chelsea have been linked with a move for Stones, and former Blues defender Gallas believes that the 32-year-old would add some invaluable experience to Xabi Alonso’s backline.

"Some people are surprised [with Chelsea’s links to John Stones]. I don’t understand how they can be surprised," he told iPredicta.

"Chelsea have got to speak with John Stones. Of course they have to go to get him. They won’t have to pay a lot of money because he’s a free agent.

"He’s got everything. He has got experience. He has already won the Premier League. He won the Champions League.

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‘So it’s the best option right now; otherwise, you have to put a lot of money on one defender, and you are not really sure he will adapt to the Premier League. I think it would be great for both parties.’

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