Hungarian GP: Norris SNATCHES pole as Hamilton secures and loses P2 after dramatic qualifying session

The reigning world champion secured pole in Saturday's qualifying session while Ferrari lost their 2-3 start after Hamilton was stripped of his P2 starting position following a grid penalty for unnecessarily impeding McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Lando Norris has claimed a sensational pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix, placing his McLaren at the front of the grid for Sunday's race at the notoriously tight Hungaroring.

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In a thrilling conclusion to qualifying, Norris's fastest lap in Q3 was just enough to fend off seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

However, Hamilton has been handed a grid penalty after initially qualifying P2 at the Hungaroring.

What happened?

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IMAGO images

The final session was marked by high drama.

Max Verstappen spun during the crucial final flying laps, while Mercedes' George Russell brought out a yellow flag after stopping at Turn 1.

Russell's teammate, Kimi Antonelli, is also under investigation for a potential yellow flag infringement.

"Very happy to be back on top," Norris said after securing pole.

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"A tough qualifying. These guys [Ferrari] were very quick. It's been tight the whole weekend but we seemed quick from the first laps we did and we brought a few upgrades. It's hard to know how much it helps in terms of lap time but it certainly helped today. Very happy to be back on top, especially at a track where you certainly want to be on pole."

The second qualifying segment also had its share of tension, with both Antonelli and Leclerc narrowly avoiding elimination with last-gasp efforts.

British rookie Arvid Lindblad impressed by reaching his third Q3 in four races for Racing Bulls, though his teammate Liam Lawson was not as fortunate, missing out on the top-ten shootout.

Lawson was eliminated alongside Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Franco Colapinto (Williams), Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi), Esteban Ocon (Haas), and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin).

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Earlier, Alonso had achieved a significant milestone for Aston Martin, advancing to Q2 for the first time this season, aided by a substantial package of 16 upgrades on his AMR26.

His teammate Lance Stroll was unable to match the feat and was knocked out in Q1.

Also eliminated in the first session were the two Cadillac drivers, Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, who will start ahead of Williams' Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, and Haas's Ollie Bearman.

Hamilton loses P2 after being slammed with grid penalty

Lewis Hamilton finished P2 in qualifying before being hit with a 3-place grid penalty | IMAGO

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It was confirmed that Lewis Hamilton would be penalised with a grid drop, relegating him to P5 on the grid and promoting Charles Leclerc, Kimi Antonelli and Piastri by one position each.

The document released after the hearing reads as per F1's official site:

"The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), the driver of Car 81 (Oscar Piastri), team representatives and reviewed video, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

BREAKING: Lewis Hamilton has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for the Hungarian Grand Prix after impeding Oscar Piastri in qualifying 🚨 pic.twitter.com/HGc2cHL5Vw — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 25, 2026

"At the approach to Turn 1, Car 44 was travelling at a significantly reduced speed on the racing line while Car 81 was approaching on a push lap.

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"The driver of Car 44 explained that he had just completed a fast lap and did not receive the team's radio message regarding the approaching Car 81 until the latter was already in close proximity. He further stated that, due to the positioning of his car on the track, Car 81 was not visible in his mirrors.

"Car 81, which was on a push lap, was forced to take avoiding action by running wide and being obliged to abort the lap.

"Having examined the available evidence, the Stewards determined that Car 44 unnecessarily impeded Car 81 during Qualifying.

"In accordance with the FIA F1 Regulations and the established penalty guidelines for this type of infringement in Qualifying, the Stewards impose a three-place grid penalty on the driver of Car 44."

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2026 Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying Results