PSG make surprise move to hijack deal for Man City star Rodri from Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made a surprise move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri, contacting the Premier League club to discuss a potential transfer.

The opportunity to sign a player of Rodri's calibre has prompted PSG's leadership to alter their transfer plans.

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The reigning European champions are now positioning themselves to challenge Real Madrid directly, unwilling to let the chance to sign the decorated midfielder pass without a fight.

The audacious bid from the French champions complicates what many believed was a straightforward path for the Spanish international to join Real Madrid.

PSG enter Rodri race

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According to RMC Sport, via Goal, PSG have initiated talks with Manchester City to understand the terms needed to sign Rodri.

By opening a direct line of communication with Manchester City, PSG have escalated their interest from passive observation to active negotiation.

Rodri, Man City midfielder || Imago

Executives in Paris are now seriously considering an attempt to hijack the deal, a bold move that could catch Real Madrid off guard and dramatically alter one of the summer's most anticipated transfer stories.

While a new midfielder was not initially a top priority for the Parisian club this summer, the chance to acquire a player of Rodri's stature is seen as too good to pass up.

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This move signals PSG's intent to maintain their dominance in European football, especially as his contract at the Etihad Stadium enters its final year.

However, PSG face stiff competition, with Real Madrid having long been considered the favourites to secure Rodri's signature.

Spain captain Rodri || imago

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Reports even suggested that a verbal agreement was in place, though the club has denied these claims.